MSNBC political analyst and former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill said Friday she and her family will start a new tradition this Independence Day by re-watching footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The Missouri Democrat said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that The New York Times’s new video, “Day of Rage: An In-Depth Look at How a Mob Stormed the Capitol,” will become standard viewing at her family gatherings every July Fourth.

“We’re going to start a new family tradition in my family,” Ms. McCaskill said, according to a clip flagged by Grabien Media. “On the Fourth of July and every Fourth of July going forward, we’re going to watch that video that The New York Times put together of Jan. 6.”

Earlier in the show, she compared the riot, in which a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and temporarily halted the certification of the presidential election, to the Benghazi terrorist attack that killed four Americans in 2012.

“Benghazi had, in the House alone, six investigations, including a select committee,” she said. “I don’t want to minimize the loss of life in Benghazi or the problems around the security of those locations, I don’t want to minimize that. But let’s compare and contrast those two events, and which is more foundation-shaking to our democracy. I mean, the fact that the heart of our government was attacked and that these people were beating police officers, Americans were beating police officers at the heart of our government trying to protect the elected members of our democracy.”

Ms. McCaskill‘s comments followed the news that the Democratic-controlled House this week approved legislation to create a select committee to start a new investigation into the riot.

McCaskill: “We’re going to start a new family tradition in my family; on the Fourth of July and every Fourth of July going forward, we’re going to watch” video of the Capitol riot pic.twitter.com/P4iWH1EWOz — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 2, 2021

