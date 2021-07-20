The border crisis is worsening, undercutting President Biden’s early assurances that the chaos along the U.S.-Mexico boundary was just a seasonal blip.

June saw the highest Border Patrol action in 21 years with agents recording 178,416 arrests, defying Homeland Security officials’ public predictions just a few months ago that things would begin to cool off in the summer.

Perhaps more worrying is the surge of illegal-immigrant children, which came roaring back after a lull in the late spring. The government last week caught minors at the border faster than it could release them from government-run shelters, and as of Sunday night the Border Patrol had more than 1,400 in its custody — the highest number in nearly three months.

Tuesday marks six months into Mr. Biden’s tenure and on just about every measure of mayhem, the border situation looks worse than it did on Jan. 20.

Deaths of migrants are up, and the numbers would be even worse, but for a record-setting year of Border Patrol rescues.

Seizures of the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl have already set a record. Court case files are replete with stories of abusive encounters at the hands of smugglers. Agents also report a rise in dangerous high-speed chases as smugglers resist arrest.

“It’s as bad as it’s been in memory,” said Todd Bensman, national security fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies, who is just back from a trip to Nicaragua and Costa Rica to survey the flow of people headed north. “By every yardstick that exists, the border — and not just the border areas, but the interior areas now — are in crisis.”

Homeland Security tried to bury the latest bad news late last week with a Friday afternoon release of the June border numbers, which showed the Border Patrol made 178,416 arrests, and Customs and Border Protection officers manning the ports of entry encountered another 10,413 unauthorized migrants.

The last time the raw numbers were that bad was 2000, when President Clinton was still in office and the Homeland Security Department didn’t exist.

CBP said the number of illegal immigrants traveling as family units of parents and juveniles soared to nearly 56,000, while the juveniles traveling alone topped 15,000 — just the third time in history that mark has been breached.

Agents in the Rio Grande Valley region of Texas reported nabbing groups of 235 people on Friday, 298 on Saturday and 203 on Sunday. The 298 people — including 60 unaccompanied juveniles — was the largest group encountered by Rio Grande Valley agents this year.

The administration had insisted things would cool down by summer time.

Mr. Biden on March 25 said that what was happening on his watch was normal, and “happens every year.” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki expanded on that theme, calling the surge “seasonal” and “cyclical.”

They got backup from Tom K. Wong, a professor at the University of California, San Diego, who penned a piece for The Washington Post on March 25 saying the numbers were indeed seasonal, plus a little bit of an increase due to pent-up demand from migrants who’d delayed coming during the pandemic.

“We analyzed monthly U.S. Customs and Border Protection data from 2012 through February and found no clear evidence that the overall increase in border crossings in 2021 can be attributed to Biden administration policies,” Mr. Wong wrote.

But the surge has only grown, from less than 100,000 people arrested by the Border Patrol in February, to about 170,000 in March, to nearly 180,000 in June.

Mr. Wong didn’t respond to an inquiry from The Times about his projections. Neither did the White House or the Homeland Security Department.

Health and Human Services, which oversees the children’s care once they’re released from the border, said it’s only involved in the back end, not enforcement, and said the trends for that population are “unpredictable.”

But the department did say it has reduced the number of children in its custody from a peak of 22,000 in late April to fewer than 15,000 on most days this month.

All told, more than 55,000 children have been released to sponsors — usually illegal-immigrant relatives already here in the U.S. — since the border surge began in January.

Immigrant-rights advocates said the latest border numbers show the crisis exists in other countries, not at the U.S. border.

“Increased apprehensions signal the serious push factors at work that are forcing families and children to make the dangerous journey,” said Ali Noorani, president and CEO of the National Immigration Forum. “The administration must continue its work to address root causes of migration and establish an orderly but humane process at the border.”

Mr. Noorani also pointed out that many of those being caught at the border are repeat-offenders who made an attempt, were expelled under special coronavirus rules, then immediately turned around and tried again.

More than a third of all people nabbed in June had made another attempt in the previous 12 months.

Put another way, even though the Border Patrol has made more arrests this year than it did during the last surge in 2019, the unique number of individuals arrested is lower.

But there are other reasons to be worried. June saw a significant increase in catch-and-release, with 34,639 migrants released. That’s up more than 30% compared to March, April and May.

CBP facilities are once again over capacity, with more than 5,000 people in custody on the southern border on any given day in June. Maximum capacity is supposed to be 4,750, and that’s assuming a best-case scenario with what CBP calls “a homogenous population and full operating status as all facilities.”

In December, the last full month under the Trump team, CBP averaged just 791 people in custody on a given day.

Fentanyl seizures are up significantly — an indicator, according to experts, that the amount of drugs getting through is also up.

That’s also true for illegal immigrants themselves. The more who are caught, the more who get through, agents say.

The Washington Times’ database of smuggling cases shows a growing number of high-speed chases along the border as smugglers resist being caught.

One case last week involved a Nissan Armada that fled a highway checkpoint at 110 mph, with the driver at one point ordering nine illegal immigrants out of his car with admonitions to run or else risk being shot by agents.

An attempted escape on June 6 reached speeds of 130 mph.

Immigrant-rights advocates say they see improvements over Mr. Biden’s six months in office.

Thousands of illegal immigrants who were being forced to wait in Mexico for their court hearings have now been admitted to the U.S. to wait here — and claim a foothold, no matter what the outcome of their case.

Most unaccompanied juveniles, who had been turned back under the Trump administration’s pandemic policy, are also being admitted.

Activists say that’s more humane than shunting them back across the border — though the generosity is also responsible for enticing more children to make the crossing unaccompanied, putting them at risks they might not otherwise have taken.

The Biden administration also does appear to have mitigated an earlier COVID crisis at the border, when it was releasing illegal immigrants without testing or quarantine.

Now, authorities say they’ve built the capacity to pay contractors who can test the migrants and, when found to have the disease, put them in quarantine.

Biden defenders point to a surge in 2019 under President Trump as evidence that the border is unpredictable and blame for the current situation can’t be laid at the new president’s feet.

Mr. Bensman, though, said to listen to the immigrants themselves, who say they see an opportunity under Mr. Biden.

“I spend a lot of time with immigrants, I interview them all the time, for a year I’ve been interviewing them while they’re en route, and this is what they’re telling me,” he said. “To a man, woman and child it was, ‘There’s an opportunity now because the Democrats opened the door. We’re coming now.’ Why wouldn’t I believe them? Why wouldn’t anybody believe them?”

