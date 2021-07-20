The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that 83% of sequenced coronavirus samples in the U.S. are the dreaded delta variant that spreads rapidly and is fueling outbreaks in select states and at least 90 countries.

“This is a dramatic increase, up from 50% the week of July 3rd,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told the Senate Health Committee. “In some parts of the country, the percentage is even higher, particularly in areas of low vaccination rates.”

The delta variant was first detected in India after the South Asian country had a huge spike in cases earlier this year.

Federal officials are worried the variant will set back the country’s effort to turn the corner amid the pandemic, as average daily case counts rise to roughly 30,000 per day — the worst level since mid-May.

The delta variant “has the capability of transmitting efficiently from human to human in an extraordinary manner, well beyond any of the other variants we have experienced until now,” testified Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Federal officials believe the vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are able to stave off severe disease from the variant in most instances, even if an immunized person experiences a “breakthrough” infection.

Last week, the CDC reported that 97% of people entering the hospital for COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

“We have the tools to end this epidemic, it is up to us to use those tools to the maximum,” Dr. Fauci said.

Some unvaccinated people argue it should be up to them to risk hospitalization or death if they are leery of the vaccines.

The Biden administration, hoping to raise vaccination levels that are stuck at about 50% of the U.S. population, says people owe it to their communities to get immunized and wrangle the virus outright.

Speaking to that issue, Dr. Fauci last week said they are still collecting data on whether vaccinated persons transmit the virus with any frequency, though there are signs they are less likely to spread it than an unvaccinated person.

“I think one can make the reasonable assumption based on the level of virus in the nasal pharynx that it would be less likely that a vaccinated breakthrough person would transmit, compared to an unvaccinated person,” Dr. Fauci told reporters.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.