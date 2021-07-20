It may seem counterintuitive, but a major Gallup poll gauging the emotional state of people in 116 countries has some surprising findings.

“2020 may eventually go down in history as one of the worst years ever, but the results on Gallup’s Positive Experience Index suggest many people remained resilient through the planet’s dark days. In 2020, Gallup asked adults around the world — as it has every year for the past 15 years — if they had five specific, positive experiences during a lot of the day preceding the survey,” the pollster said in its report released Tuesday.

“Last year, at least 7 in 10 people worldwide said they felt well-rested (72%), experienced enjoyment (72%), and smiled or laughed a lot (70%), with nearly 9 in 10 feeling treated with respect (86%). People were far less likely, as they typically are, to say they learned or did something interesting the day before the interview; in 2020, less than half of the world (49%) experienced this,” the report said.

Another 72% reported that they felt “a lot of calmness” as well.

And while the global respondents cited the positives, they also shared some negatives with the pollster.

Gallup also found that 4 in 10 adults said they had experienced worry (40%) or stress (40%), and just under 3 in 10 had experienced physical pain (29%) in the day before. About 1 in 4 or more experienced sadness (27%) or anger (24%).

Gallup’s findings are based on nearly 160,000 interviews with adults in 116 countries and areas in 2020 and early 2021.

MIDTERM SURPRISE IN THE MAKING

There is public dissatisfaction brewing out there, what with gas prices, inflation, COVID-19 concerns and much more. But wait. Will it make a difference for Republicans hoping for a victory — maybe even a historic victory — in the 2022 midterm elections?

That could be. The citizenry is not exactly enchanted with President Biden, and they appear fed up with life under the current White House and its emerging policies. So says Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

“I think Americans are done. They are watching the censorship, the cancel culture. They’re watching big tech in collusion with the Biden administration suppressing free speech. But beyond that, gas prices are up, we’re seeing inflation, we are seeing our groceries costing more. We are seeing the disaster of our border not being secure, our abandonment of Israel, and the vacating of our energy independence,” Ms. McDaniel told Newsmax.

“These are so many things that are coming out of this administration — including trying to dismantle what the Trump administration did so well — those things that lifted every American. And let’s not forget defunding the police. Democrats are all for making our cities and our communities less safe and secure,” she noted, predicting “great” midterm results for the GOP.

FOXIFIED

Fox News enjoyed an audience of 2.2 million prime-time viewers last week and remained the highest-rated cable news network for the 22nd week in a row, according to Nielsen Media Research. Once again, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” rules the ratings with 3 million viewers.

Meanwhile, Fox News Digital is a powerful online presence, closing out the second quarter of 2021 with 4.7 billion multiplatform views — those visitors spent 9.9 billion minutes on the site, according to the industry source Comscore.

The network also was the most popular news source on social media for the 82nd consecutive month, with 25 million Facebook interactions and 21 million Instagram engagements, according to Socialbakers, another industry source. And one more: Fox News also dominated YouTube, with over 232 million video views, according to the network’s tally.

Also, here’s some timely programming of note: Fox Business Network presents “Making Money with Charles Payne: Proud American from the Military to Marketplace” on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. Mr. Payne, an Air Force veteran, will offer practical help to veterans reentering the private workforce, particularly those returning from Afghanistan. Syndicated radio show host Ken Coleman also will be on hand to answer questions from vets themselves.

OLD GLORY STILL THE WINNER

Voters continue to admire the U.S. flag, with 82% saying that either pride or patriotism describes the sentiments they feel toward Old Glory, according to a survey released Tuesday by the Convention of States Action, in partnership with the Trafalgar Group polling firm.

Respondents across the board agreed. The survey revealed that 94% of Republicans, 82% of independents and 70% of Democrats also cited pride or patriotism as their dominant feelings toward the flag.

“Heading into the Olympics, these numbers demonstrate that — on issue after issue — America is still America, a nation of good and decent people. The public isn’t buying the lie that our flag is a ‘symbol of hatred’ or oppression, and our Olympians are proud to represent the stars and stripes in Tokyo,” Mark Meckler said in a statement.

Mr. Meckler is president of the Convention of States Action, a nonprofit advocating for a constitutional convention on federal power.

Overall, the poll found that 44% of U.S. voters said “pride” best describes how they feel about the American flag while 38% agreed that “patriotism” was the best description. Another 10% cited “indifference,” 5% cited “shame” and 3% cited “suspicion.”

“As for those few who said they feel shame, indifference, or suspicion when thinking about our flag, I’d like to remind them that the right to express that view was paid for by the blood of men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect this symbol of freedom around the world,” Mr. Meckler said.

The poll of 1,094 registered U.S. voters was conducted July 12-13 and has an error margin of 2.97 percentage points.

POLL DU JOUR

• 30% of U.S. adults say they have not gotten a vaccine against COVID-19.

• 84% of this group say it is “not very” or “not at all” likely they could be persuaded by a celebrity to get the vaccine.

• 83% of the unvaccinated would not be persuaded to get the vaccine by a community volunteer who discussed it with them.

• 74% would not be persuaded to get the vaccine if they were given paid time off to do so.

• 71% would not be persuaded if they could get the vaccine at their doctor’s office.

SOURCE: An Axios/Ipsos poll of 295 unvaccinated U.S. adults conducted July 16-19.

