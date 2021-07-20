Two Democratic congressmen have tested negative for the novel coronavirus after appearing with the Texas state legislators now experiencing an outbreak in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Reps. Marc Veasey and Lloyd Doggett welcomed the Texas House Democratic Caucus at a press conference on July 13, the day after the legislators flew via chartered jets to the nation’s capital, fleeing Austin to break quorum and block a GOP-backed elections bill.

Since then, however, six of the nearly 60 state lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19, even though all are fully vaccinated, according to the caucus.

Veasey spokeswoman Emily Druckman said Tuesday that “Rep. Veasey has taken a test and received a negative result.”

Same with Mr. Doggett. “He tested negative yesterday,” Doggett spokeswoman Kate Stotesbery wrote in a Tuesday email.

Caucus members have met in the last week with a slew of Democratic lawmakers to push for sweeping federal elections legislation, including Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, Joe Manchin and Elizabeth Warren.

Manchin spokesperson Sam Runyon said that the West Virginia senator was “not exposed to any members who tested positive.”

Vice President Kamala D. Harris, who met with the Texas House Democrats last week, tested negative on Sunday.

