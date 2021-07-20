Fox News host Sean Hannity late Monday told viewers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after his network was accused of fueling skepticism around the shots.

“Please take COVID seriously, I can’t say it enough. Enough people have died. We don’t need any more deaths. Research like crazy. Talk to your doctor,” Mr. Hannity said from his anchor desk. “I believe in science. I believe in the science of vaccination.”

His comments come as Fox News faces heat over fellow host Tucker Carlson’s criticism of federal efforts to increase vaccination — even though Fox Corporation developed “a secure, voluntary way for employees to self-attest their vaccination status,” according to multiple reports.

The system, which sounds like the type of proof-of-vaccination system that Fox hosts have decried, will allow the company to conduct “space planning and contact tracing,” according to documents obtained by CNN.

The Biden White House recently blamed social media and some in traditional media for spreading misinformation about the vaccines as counties that supported former President Donald Trump fall behind in vaccinating their populations.

Mr. Hannity tried to head off fears conservative viewers might have. He said Americans can decide to get vaccinated in coordination with their physicians and be assured of doctor-patient confidentiality.

“It absolutely makes sense for many Americans to get vaccinated,” Mr. Hannity said. “I believe in science, I believe in the science of vaccination.”

