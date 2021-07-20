BANGKOK — Southeast Asia’s crime-infested Golden Triangle, the lightly governed area where the borders of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar meet, is best known perhaps as Afghanistan’s only rival in the production of opium for the world’s illicit drug markets.

That’s why Chinese entrepreneur Zhao Wei is raising more than a few eyebrows in the region with his grandiose plan to construct a sprawling casino, resort and airstrip just inside the border in northwest Laos, despite being sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department as a “threat to the United States” because of his “horrendous illicit activities.”

In addition to those projects in northwest Laos, Mr. Zhao is expanding his financial reach into northeast Laos’ prehistoric Plain of Jars and is exploring other business and investment opportunities in southern Laos, close to Vietnam’s frontier.

U.S. allegations sanctioning Mr. Zhao say the Chinese entrepreneur has been “engaging in drug trafficking, human trafficking, money laundering, bribery, and wildlife trafficking, much of which is facilitated through the [Hong Kong-based] Kings Romans Casino,” according to a Treasury Department fact sheet.

The murky Mr. Zhao, who has strongly denied the American allegations in the past, is not just in it for himself, Paul Chambers, an American lecturer in Southeast Asian studies at Thailand’s Naresuan University, said in an interview.

“Geopolitically, he represents the informal head of a semi-formal, strategically located base for China where Laos, Myanmar [Burma], and Thailand come together — the Golden Triangle,” Mr. Chambers said. “There are increasing numbers of powerful Chinese businessmen ensconced in Laos who have loose relations with Beijing. Some have become crime bosses in the region.”

Mr. Zhao’s flagship project, the Kings Romans Casino, is being built on the Mekong River which the three surrounding countries jointly patrol, led by armed Chinese vessels. Several of the resort’s tall modern buildings, including a crown-topped casino, already form a panoramic display visible from Thailand’s side of the strategic river.

The Kings Romans Casino reportedly relies on Chinese currency, Chinese staff and police.

It enjoys economic sweeteners bestowed by the secretive, authoritarian, one-party Laotian government, including a 99-year lease which began in 2007 in Bokeo province’s Special Economic Zone (SEZ). Analysts say it is a prime example of how China’s Communist leaders are using the country’s growing economic clout and deep pockets to expand not just its commercial but its political reach.

“It is one of several Laotian enclave developments in which China appears to exercise a form of extraterritoriality by administering almost every aspect of the zone,” the Lowy Institute in Australia warned in a June report.

“Zhao Wei’s longer-term vision imagines the SEZ as a valley of shiny futuristic towers, artificial lakes, sports stadiums, industrial parks and a pharmaceutical research center. These plans are not fanciful,” the institute said.

The Golden Triangle earned its nickname decades ago from easy profits gained by international smugglers who bought illicit, locally grown opium from impoverished tribes and refined the black tar into heroin powder for addicts worldwide.

In relatively underdeveloped southern Laos, Mr. Zhao met Saravan province’s Governor Phoxay Xayasone in March to survey land for another airport, and more agricultural and tourism projects, plus an upgraded road to nearby Vietnam, according to a report by the U.S. government-funded Radio Free Asia.

He is also reportedly seeking a slice of northern Laos’ Plain of Jars for tourism and agricultural businesses, despite its UNESCO World Heritage status protecting the region’s hundreds of mysterious stone cylinders scattered in Xieng Khouang province.

In October, closer to his Kings Romans Casino, Mr. Zhao broke ground to construct a $50 million port at Ban Mom village further north upriver on the Mekong, near China’s Yunnan province. The grateful Laotian government sent Deputy Prime Minister Bounthong Chitmany to the event.

The port will include cargo facilities, offices, a hotel and other infrastructure capable of handling Golden Triangle countries’ imports and exports.

Mr. Zhao is apparently shrugging off the U.S. sanctions, and has not been prosecuted by Beijing.

In 2018, the Treasury designated “the Zhao Wei network” as “transnational criminal organizations (TCO) that pose a threat to the United States,” said Treasury Under-Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Sigal Mandelker.

“The Zhao Wei crime network engages in an array of horrendous illicit activities,” Ms. Mandelker said at the time.

“Operating largely through the Kings Roman Casino, the Zhao Wei TCO facilitates the storage and distribution of heroin, methamphetamine and other narcotics for illicit networks,” the department said, after coordinating with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Mr. Zhao denounced the Treasury’s sanctions as “a unilateral, extraterritorial, unreasonable and hegemonic act of ulterior motives and malicious rumor-mongering.”

His response in 2018 — in Chinese and Lao languages — described his resort and other facilities as “legal, ordinary business operations, supervised by the legal authorities of the relevant countries that have not harmed the interests of any country or individual.”

Mr. Zhao, from northeast China’s Heilongjiang province, previously operated a casino in Mong La, in Myanmar’s chunk of the Golden Triangle across from Yunnan province. He also ran a casino in China’s gambling-friendly Macau, the former Portuguese colony near Hong Kong.

Chinese clout

To the consternation of many in the region, China’s government and corporate sector have emerged as by far the biggest foreign investors in tiny Laos. China-based interests are involved in several 99-year leases in the lightly populated countryside which abound in natural resources amid steep mountains, forests, and rivers.

Thailand is the biggest export and import market for Laotian goods and services, but China is second and rising, according to the most recent official figures.

The top foreign investment is a Chinese-funded, $6 billion high-speed railway, nearing completion under China’s international Belt and Road Initiative, an initiative that some in Washington see as a thinly disguised program to buy influence with investment cash in developing countries around the world.

The railway links southern China at the Laotian border town of Boten, runs vertically across northern Laos, and reaches the capital Vientiane on the Mekong River where it forms part of the Laos-Thailand border. Its 260 miles of track, including 75 tunnels and 67 bridges, are expected to begin operating in 2022.



China predicts the train will eventually create a prosperous and influential “China-Indochina Economic Corridor” connecting Shanghai and Singapore.

In comparison, U.S. relations with Laos are mostly stuck in the grim memories of Washington’s unhappy legacy from the Vietnam War, a legacy President Obama acknowledged in late 2016 on the first trip to Laos by a sitting U.S. president in history.

Mr. Obama noted that the U.S. military campaign at the time made Laos on a per capita basis “the most heavily bombed country in history.”

“Our new partnership will continue to deal with the painful legacy of war,” Mr. Obama added.

That legacy has weakened Washington’s leverage and given Chinese players like Mr. Zhao a leg up.

“U.S. involvement in the country, through bilateral relations, is more like a compensation for the consequences of the Vietnam War, where the U.S. left unexploded bombs,” Titipol Phakdeewanich, a political scientist at Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani University, said in an interview.

Washington’s multi-million-dollar aid includes clearing countless unexploded U.S. bombs which litter the countryside and continue to kill and maim unsuspecting villagers. Washington also engages with Vientiane through a regional Mekong-U.S. Partnership, which evolved from Mr. Obama’s Lower Mekong Initiative to prevent China manipulating the upper flow of the Mekong with dams.

“The Mekong-U.S. Partnership excludes China … signifying the challenge of the rising power of China,” Mr. Titipol said, and Laotian officials are happy to play the two superpowers off one another.

Benefiting from two powerful rivals vying for favor, Vientiane’s ruling Communist Party is “able to consolidate its power through good relations with both China and the West,” he said.

