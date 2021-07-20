Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday he’ll meet next week with some of the seven Republican challengers hoping to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, saying he wants only his endorsed candidate to square off against Ms. Cheney in the 2022 GOP primary.

“In the end we just want ONE CANDIDATE running against Cheney,” Mr. Trump said in a statement. He said he will meet with some of the challengers at his headquarters at Bedminister, New Jersey, and announce his endorsement within a few months.

Anti-Cheney forces are concerned that the crowded GOP field could enable her to win the primary with a plurality. A poll by the conservative Club for Growth in April found that 52% of those surveyed said they wouldn’t vote for Ms. Cheney under any circumstances.

Among the Republicans running against her are state legislators Chuck Gray and Anthony Bouchard, and attorney Darin Smith, who’s worked for the Family Research Council.

“This is a ‘hot’ race with some very interesting candidates running against her,” Mr. Trump said of Ms. Cheney. “Some highly respected pollsters tell me she’s toast in Wyoming after siding with Crazy Nancy Pelosi and supporting the Democrat Impeachment Hoax.”

Ms. Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Mr. Trump for inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Mrs. Pelosi has tapped Ms. Cheney to serve on the select committee investigating the attack.

House Republicans ousted Ms. Cheney from her leadership post earlier this year amid her persistent criticism of Mr. Trump, who carried Wyoming in 2016 and 2020 with about 70% of the vote.

