Maj. Gen. Stephen Maranian was reinstated Wednesday as commandant of the U.S. Army War College after a months-long investigation into claims of abusive sexual contact found “no probable cause” that he committed the offense.

Military officials said that the inquiry by the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) did not find enough evidence to substantiate the allegations.

“Sixteen witnesses were interviewed, several multiple times, in an effort to develop evidence to determine if there was probable cause to substantiate the allegation,” the Army said Wednesday in a statement.

“After CID completed the investigation, they referred the case to an independent special victim prosecutor, as well as a former civilian prosecutor with 30 years’ experience who works as a highly qualified expert for the U.S. Army,” the statement said. “They both determined the evidence was not sufficient to establish probable cause that the offense had occurred. The decision regarding probable cause was completely independent of any command influence and was not presented to any commander for a disposition decision.”

Gen. Maranian is a career field artillery officer who was commissioned in 1988 from Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, according to his Army biography. He most recently served as the deputy commanding general for education, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center.

He had also served as the deputy commanding general for the 2nd Infantry Division in Korea and commandant of the U.S. Army Field Artillery School at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

Gen. Maranian became commandant of the Army War College in July 2020.

• Mike Glenn contributed to this report.

