President Biden on Wednesday stonewalled a question about whether he would impose mask mandates or a new round of COVID-19 restrictions to curtail the deadly virus.

Asked directly if he would rethink some of the restrictions that have been lifted, the president pivoted by urging people to get vaccinated.

“What I say to people who are worried about a new pandemic: get vaccinated,” Mr. Biden said during a town hall airing on CNN.

“If you are vaccinated even if you do catch the virus … you are not likely to get sick. You’ll probably be symptomless. You are not going to be in a position where your life is in danger,” the president continued.

Several counties and municipalities across the country have imposed mask mandates as the deadly COVID-19 delta variant continues to surge.

Officials in Los Angeles County and Berkeley, California, both reimposed mask mandates. Mask mandates are also being discussed in coronavirus hot spots such as Arkansas and Missouri where cases continue to rise.

Mr. Biden repeatedly emphasized the need to wear a mask to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“We have a pandemic for those who haven’t gotten the vaccination. It’s that basic, that simple,” he said. “If you’re vaccinated, you’re not going to be hospitalized. You’re not going to be in an ICU unit. And you are not going to die.”

Mr. Biden also addressed those hesitant to get the vaccine, saying they should ask “legitimate questions” so they can get answers.

“The question should be asked, answered and people should get vaccinated,” he said.

Mr. Biden also said that kids under 12 who are not yet vaccinated should wear masks when they return to school this fall.

