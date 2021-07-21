President Biden said Wednesday night that an all-Democratic committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol “can’t listen to people who say ‘this is a peaceful march.’

“I don’t care if you think I’m Satan reincarnate, the fact is you can’t look at that television and say, ‘Nothing happened on the 6th,” Mr. Biden said at a CNN town-hall meeting in Ohio. “You can’t listen to people who say, ‘This is a peaceful march.’”

He was responding to partisan rancor earlier in the day in Congress, where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two Republican appointees for the select committee. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, California Republican, responded by withdrawing all of his GOP appointees on the panel.

The only Republican now on the committee is Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump for inciting the riot. She was named to the committee by Mrs. Pelosi.

The committee will hold its first hearing next week.

Mr. Biden said he has faith in Americans to “get to the right place.”

“By the way, many times Republicans are in the right place,” he said.

