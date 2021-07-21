President Biden said Wednesday night he‘s “so damned proud” of his son Hunter for overcoming his addiction to crack cocaine.

Responding to a question at a CNN town-hall event about the opioid crisis, the president mentioned his oft-troubled 51-year-old son.

“I’m so damned proud of my son,” Mr. Biden said. “My son just wrote a book about how he overcame being addicted. And he did it and he‘s doing it. And he is in good shape, thank God.”

Hunter Biden, who profited from questionable foreign business deals during his father’s stint as vice president, is now embarking on an art career. His paintings will go on sale at a New York gallery in the fall, in an anonymous buyer agreement brokered partly by the president’s lawyers.

