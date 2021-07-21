House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday announced she is blocking Reps. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks from serving on the Jan. 6 select committee, citing concerns over the “impact their appointments may have on the integrity of the investigation.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, in turn, said he is pulling all his appointees from the panel — a move that will make it easier for the Republican Party to cast the investigation as a purely partisan exercise.

The high-stakes political drama unfolded as the committee prepares to hold its first hearing on the Capitol attack next week. The turmoil came days after Mr. McCarthy traveled to New Jersey to meet with former President Trump, who has opposed the Democratic-led investigations into the chaotic end of his four-year term.

“With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee,” Ms. Pelosi said in a statement.

The California Democrat said: “The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision.”

Mr. McCarthy ripped the decision as an “egregious abuse of power” and warned it “will irreparably damage this institution.”

“Denying the voices of members who have served in the military and law enforcement, as well as leaders of standing committees, has made it undeniable that this panel has lost all legitimacy and credibility and shows the Speaker is more interested in playing politics than seeking the truth,” Mr. McCarthy said in a statement. “Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts.”

Mr. McCarthy, California Republican, tapped Mr. Jordan and Mr. Banks to serve on the panel earlier this week, alongside Reps. Rodney Davis of Illinois, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota, and Troy Nehls of Texas.

The choices of Mr. Jordan and Mr. Banks, both of whom have been vocal defenders of Mr. Trump and critics of the investigation, faced blowback from Democrats.

As a result, Ms. Pelosi said she informed Mr. McCarthy she was blocking their appointments to the committee, but planned to approve the GOP leader’s three other choices.

The House passed a bill creating the select committee earlier this month. Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois - both Trump critics — were the sole Republicans to vote in favor of the proposal.

The committee has the power to hold hearings and issue subpoenas. It was set to be composed of 13 members, with eight chosen by Ms. Pelosi and the other five by Mr. McCarthy. The legislation gave Ms. Pelosi veto power over the GOP’s picks.

Ms. Pelosi unveiled her appointees weeks ago. The list included Ms. Cheney, who lost her leadership post in the House GOP conference this year after she refused to stop publicly criticizing Mr. Trump for peddling unproven stolen election claims.

Mr. McCarthy announced his picks earlier this week not long after his meeting with Mr. Trump.

