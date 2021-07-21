MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — State police have cited the driver of the tractor-trailer that struck and severely damaged a Boston-area overpass on Interstate 93 on Monday.

The Massachusetts State Police said Tuesday that the driver was cited for having an over height vehicle and for violating a permit issued by the state Department of Transportation. The total civil penalty was $210.

Police didn’t identify the driver other than to say he’s a 57-year-old Alabama resident who refused medical attention on the scene.

A 54-year-old Alabama woman was also a passenger in the truck, which was registered in Alabama and owned by Dove Transportation.

Transportation officials say the Lincoln, Alabama company was not permitted for the height of the shipment, did not use the required flag cars, and was traveling an unapproved route when it struck the overpass.

They say Dove Transportation had secured permits for a smaller load with a different route. The company didn’t respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The truck had been hauling a large metal tank used in wastewater treatment.

Officials have said parts of the Roosevelt Circle overpass in Medford will need to be demolished and that drivers should expect delays in the area as the repairs are expected to take several months.

