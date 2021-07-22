Unlike much of the longtime party establishment, former Republican presidential nominee Bob Dole supported Donald Trump in 2016.

But Mr. Trump’s claim of a stolen 2020 election are too much for him.

“He lost the election, and I regret that he did, but they did,” Mr. Dole told USA Today in an interview published Thursday.

“He had Rudy Giuliani running all over the country, claiming fraud. He never had one bit of fraud in all those lawsuits he filed and statements he made,” he said in a 45-minute interview in his Watergate apartment.

Mr. Dole, the only living Republican presidential nominee to speak at the 2016 party convention, said that Mr. Trump is wearing thin on him now.

“I’m a Trumper,” he said at one point in the interview. But at another point, USA Today reported without elaborating, “I’m sort of Trumped out, though.”

