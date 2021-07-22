Best-selling author and military veteran J.D. Vance is stepping up his quest to win the U.S. Senate seat in Ohio being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman. The combat veteran and author of “Hillbilly Elegy” is adamant about a secure border between the U.S. and Mexico.

“The drug cartels that are there are some of the most vicious people in the world. We’re the greatest country in the world and we’re letting a bunch of criminal gangs use our southern border as their criminal base of operations? This is ridiculous,” he told an audience at a local watering hole this week in Mansfield, Ohio.

The local Mansfield News Journal reported that, in the meeting at the MVP Sports Bar and Grille, Mr. Vance railed “against major technology companies, saying they should be broken up and taxed. And he argued that America has become too reliant on countries such as China for critical goods and services, citing car parts and pharmaceutical ingredients.”

“We need fighters who are actually going to fight to rebuild this country, to punish the companies and elites who are destroying it,” the author declared, vowing to confront the “real problems” facing the nation.

“I don’t think anybody else is doing this — and that’s why I decided to throw my hat in the ring,” Mr. Vance said.

His competition in the GOP field includes Ohio Republican Party chairwoman Jane Timken, and former state treasurer Josh Mandel. The leading Democratic hopeful is U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan.

“This is the one race to watch,” noted Axios earlier this month.

THE OLYMPICS LOSE THEIR LUSTER

Could politicized sports, fears of COVID-19 and global discord be taking its toll on the appeal of the Summer Olympics? Media coverage in the last 72 hours has not been especially cordial or upbeat this time around.

“Tokyo’s Olympics have become the Anger Games: The Olympics are supposed to be a symbol of global togetherness, but Tokyo’s are shaping up to be the least wanted in history,” reported the New Yorker.

“Do the Tokyo Olympics still matter?” asked The New York Times.

“Athletes at the Olympics are being given condoms,” reported National Public Radio.

“Olympics are on guard as a favorite target of Russian hackers,” advised NBC News.

A new survey also suggests there is an emerging disinterest in the event among Americans — particularly Republicans. A new Economist/YouGov finds that 47% of Republicans will not watch any of the events while 32% may watch “a few” of them. See the Poll du Jour at column’s end for sentiments among all political persuasions.

THE POWER OF LEVIN

Mark Levin’s new book “American Marxism” made it to No. 2 on the Amazon’s list of the most popular books even before it was published on July 13. Now Mr. Levin’s book is leading The New York Times best-seller list, proof that the book’s theme is resonating with the public.

“Levin explains how the core elements of Marxist ideology are now pervasive in American society and culture — from our schools, the press, and corporations, to Hollywood, the Democratic Party, and the Biden presidency —and how it is often cloaked in deceptive labels like ‘progressivism,’ ‘democratic socialism,’ ‘social activism,’ and more,” says publisher Threshold Editions, the conservative imprint of Simon & Schuster.

Mr. Levin’s book has trumped the competition.

“Landslide,” by Michael Wolff, which portrays the “final days of the Trump presidency,” is in second place and “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost” by Wall Street Journal White House reporter Michael C. Bender is ranked third.

This is the seventh best-selling book for Mr. Levin, the host of Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty and Levin.” It is of note that Mr. Levin’s fellow Fox News host Jesse Watters is currently ranked No. 5 on The New York Times list with his “How I Saved The World.”

‘ACTUAL HUMANITARIAN CRISIS’

“The number of unaccompanied minors crossing the border is again on the rise as a result of President Biden’s open border policies,” reports Tommy Pigott, rapid response director for the Republican National Committee.

“In June, 15,250 unaccompanied minors were encountered at the border, up by over 1,000 from May. Throughout the entirety of Biden’s border crisis, the number of unaccompanied minors apprehended at the border has been at historic highs. Indeed, for the last four months, the number has surpassed the peak numbers for the surges in both 2019 and 2014,” Mr. Pigott points out.

Mr. Biden may not deem such surges a “crisis” yet. Former President Barack Obama, however, considered them to be “an actual humanitarian crisis on the border,” as revealed in a speech he gave in the White House Rose Garden on June 30, 2014.

Then-Vice President Biden was by his side at the time, listening closely.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

POLL DU JOUR

• 40% of U.S. adults do not plan to watch any of the Summer Olympic events; 47% of Republicans, 41% of independents and 31% of Democrats agree.

• 31% overall will watch “a few” events; 32% of Republicans, 29% of independents and 36% of Democrats agree.

• 11% will watch “lots of events” when they can; 9% of Republicans, 12% of independents and 13% of Democrats agree.

• 6% will watch the event every day; 5% of Republicans, 6% of independents and 10% of Democrats agree.

• 12% are not sure what they will watch; 8% of Republicans, 12% of independents and 10% of Democrats agree.

SOURCE: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted July 17-20.

