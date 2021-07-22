The U.S. military revealed Wednesday it has launched a series of airstrikes against several targets in Afghanistan to support the government in Kabul in their fight against Taliban insurgents, even as the withdrawal order from President Biden is nearly completed.

Pentagon officials would not discuss details of the strikes — the first since operations in Afghanistan were handed over to U.S. Central Command — but said Marine Corps Gen. Frank McKenzie, who now oversees all military operations in the Middle East - has the authority to launch the missions.

Even as the U.S. and foreign troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is largely completed, U.S. officials insist the military has the ability to launch aircraft from other locations in the Middle East — including aircraft carriers in the Persian Gulf. The strikes also come as the radical Islamist insurgency has scored major battlefield gains against the armies of the U.S.-backed Kabul government.

Another Department of Defense official later told the AP that the U.S. conducted more than four airstrikes in support of Afghan forces on Wednesday and Thursday. At least two of the missions were directed at military hardware the Taliban had taken from the Afghan forces.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Afghanistan‘s military forces have the capacity to defend their country, with the U.S. now providing what officials are calling “over-the-horizon” support.

“We will continue to support the Afghan security forces where necessary in accordance with the guidance from the president and the secretary of defense,” Gen. Milley said. “The future of Afghanistan is squarely in the hands of the Afghan people.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.