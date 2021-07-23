Former President Donald Trump wants everyone to know he‘s not happy with Cleveland’s decision to change its “cherished” baseball team’s name from the Indians to the Guardians.

He bets that Native Americans are angry, too.

“Such a disgrace, and I guarantee that the people who are most angry about it are the many Indians of our country,” Mr. Trump, who is banned from Twitter, said in a written statement on Friday.

“Wouldn’t it be an honor to have a team named the Cleveland Indians, and wouldn’t it be disrespectful to rip that name and logo off of those jerseys?”

Mr. Trump forged his political brand by railing against cultural changes, especially ones that seem politically correct or chip away at long-standing traditions.

He‘s also railed against Major League Baseball for caving to opponents of Georgia’s election overhaul and moving the All-Star game from Atlanta to Denver this summer.

“The people of Cleveland cannot be thrilled and I, as a FORMER baseball fan, cannot believe things such as this are happening,” he said. “A small group of people, with absolutely crazy ideas and policies, is forcing these changes to destroy our culture and heritage. At some point, the people will not take it anymore.”

