The honeymoon appears to be waning.

“President Biden‘s latest job approval rating of 50% is down from 56% in June. Before this month, his ratings had not shown meaningful variation during his time in office, and the current figure marks the lowest measured for him to date,” reported a new Gallup poll released Friday.

“Currently, 90% of Democrats, 12% of Republicans and 48% of independents approve of the job Biden is doing. His ratings among Democrats and independents are the lowest to date among those groups. The new poll marks the first time he has less-than majority approval among independents,” Gallup said.

“The new rating is from a July 6-21 Gallup poll, which also finds that 45% of U.S. adults disapprove of Biden‘s performance and 5% do not have an opinion,” the pollster noted.

Evolving circumstances around the nation also play a role. While there have been positive developments in the economy and the stock market, consumers are paying higher prices while health officials fret over falling COVID-19 vaccination rates and rising case levels. The president also has “struggled” to produce greater bipartisanship, the poll analysis said.

“Biden‘s approval rating is showing the first signs of meaningful decline. If the lower ratings persist, it could indicate his ‘honeymoon’ period is over. Because Republicans have been unlikely to support him from the beginning of his presidency, changes in his approval are likely to come from Democrats’ and independents’ evaluations of him. That is what has occurred now, with both groups slightly less positive toward Biden than they have been to this point,” the analysis concluded.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.