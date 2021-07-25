The future of the U.S. war in Iraq will come into focus Monday when President Biden meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi at the White House, with the two leaders expected to finalize a withdrawal plan that could fundamentally reshape America’s military role in the Middle East.

Mr. al-Kadhimi made clear in an interview Sunday that he’ll push the Biden administration to accelerate the withdrawal of the roughly 2,500 U.S. troops still in his country. Those forces have been in Iraq since the U.S. in 2014 founded a multinational coalition to battle the Islamic State terrorist group, which at the time controlled a huge swath of territory across both Iraq and neighboring Syria.

But Iraqi forces can now handle the job themselves, Mr. al-Kadhimi said, and it’s time for America to transition to a train-and-support role.

“There is no need for any foreign combat forces on Iraqi soil,” the Iraqi leader told the Associated Press in an interview.

“The war against [the Islamic State] and the readiness of our forces requires a special timetable, and this depends on the negotiations that we will conduct in Washington,” he said. “What we want from the U.S. presence in Iraq is to support our forces in training and developing their efficiency and capabilities, and in security cooperation.”

Should the U.S. alter its role in Iraq, it would likely resemble the Biden administration’s path in Afghanistan. The U.S. is nearly finished withdrawing all of its 3,500 forces from Afghanistan. Just a few hundred Marines will remain in the country to protect the U.S. embassy and help guard the international airport in Kabul.

Mr. al-Kadhimi would clearly prefer such an arrangement. But the Iraqi prime minister will face pressures of his own Monday.

Mr. Biden, for example, almost surely will seek assurances that the Iraqi government will crack down on Iran-backed Shiite militias that routinely carry out rocket attacks and low-level drone strikes against U.S. personnel in the Middle East.

Since Mr. Biden took office in January, at least eight drone attacks and 17 rocket attacks have targeted U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria. An attack earlier this month on an Iraqi airbase hosting U.S. forces wounded two Americans.

The strikes have continued despite Mr. Biden ordering multiple airstrikes against the militias responsible, Kata’ib Hezbollah and Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada. Those groups are part of the PMF, the umbrella organization for Shiite militias based in Iraq. Those two specific militias receive significant financial and logistical support from Iran.

With the U.S. seemingly headed for the exits, analysts say that Mr. al-Kadhimi likely fears retaliation from Iran should he mount such a crackdown.

“Iraq is not going to take a hard line against things that are not in the interest of Iraq,” said Robert Rabil, a professor at Florida Atlantic University, who has written books on the region. “The prime minister is pro-U.S., but he is also a nationalist and pro-Iraq. He knows he can’t make an enemy out of Iran.”

“Iraq does not have a political party so he needs to work in consensus. He wants to improve Iraq but has been faced with a lot of challenges. Using Iraq to settle the score between the U.S. and Iran won’t help,” Mr. Rabil said.

Relations between Washington and Baghdad have been especially strained since a January 2020 airstrike at the Baghdad International Airport that killed top Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. The former head of Kata’ib Hezbollah also was killed in the strike, which angered many Iraqi officials and nearly sparked a war between the U.S. and Iran.

Further complicating the situation, PMF militias have played a key role in battling the Islamic State, which is ostensibly the reason American forces remain in Iraq.

The U.S. has about 2,500 troops in Iraq. It had been 3,000 before former President Donald Trump cut the number during his final weeks in office.

The U.S. withdrew most of its personnel from Iraq in 2011 under former President Barack Obama. But a major American ground combat force returned in 2014 as the Islamic State built its so-called “caliphate” across a huge swath of Iraq and Syria.

Pentagon and intelligence officials say the Islamic State has been “territorially defeated” and can no longer field a major ground army, though the organization still has many thousands of fighters and remains capable of carrying out terrorist attacks.

While Mr. Biden has initiated a pullout from Afghanistan and could soon do the same from Iraq, the U.S. will still have about 900 troops stationed in Syria. There appear to be no immediate plans to bring those forces home.

That means that even if the U.S. withdraws from Iraq, the Iran-backed militias theoretically still could target those American forces in Syria or perhaps elsewhere across the Middle East.

Pentagon officials have warned that those groups will face retaliation for targeting Americans, presumably even if future attacks originate from Iraq.

“We seek to make clear to Iran and Iran-backed militia groups that there will be serious consequences if they continue to attack, or to arm, fund and train militia groups that attack our people,” Pentagon spokesperson Cmdr. Jessica McNulty said in a statement several weeks ago after the most recent U.S. airstrikes on the militias.

“We will take necessary and appropriate measures to defend U.S. personnel, partners and allies in the region,” she said.

