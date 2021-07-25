House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that she would not bring a Senate infrastructure bill forward for a vote without adding other items from the Democrats’ agenda, while senators pursue a bipartisan agreement on the legislation.

Mrs. Pelosi told ABC News that she shares President Biden’s goal of a bipartisan bill but she does not view Republican support as a “limitation” on Democrats’ agenda. She said she wants a portion dedicated to “human infrastructure” that includes childcare, health care funding and other things.

“Building the human infrastructure is really a part of building the physical infrastructure, so that’s why we will have something further to add [to the Senate’s bill],” Mrs. Pelosi said on ABC’s “This Week.” “The bill is not as green as I would like it to be, the infrastructure bill, and I think that it’s something we could have passed a long time ago even before the crisis was readily known to everyone but nonetheless I hope that it will pass, I won’t put it on the floor until we have the rest of the initiative.”

Sen. Rob Portman, Ohio Republican, said Mrs. Pelosi’s comments undercut Mr. Biden’s commitment to bipartisanship on the infrastructure legislation. If Mrs. Pelosi has her way, Mr. Portman told ABC, the Congress could end up with nothing.

“This is the right thing to do, it’s been totally bipartisan from the start, it’s the way we ought to be doing things in Washington to get stuff done, and I can’t believe the Speaker of the House would be blocking it,” Mr. Portman said.

Mr. Portman said the Senate was “about 90% of the way there” and he “felt good” about completing the legislation this week.

“We have one issue outstanding and we’re not getting much response from the Democrats on it, it’s about mass transit,” he said. “Our transit number is very generous, we increase transit in this proposal.”

He described Republicans’ efforts to get an infrastructure deal in the Senate as “building from the middle out” where Republicans and Democrats have sought and found common ground.

“It’s the right thing to do for the country, most importantly, but it’s also something that has been the subject of a bipartisan, consensus-finding process which we ought to do more of in this town,” Mr. Portman said.

Sen. Mark Warner, Virginia Democrat, echoed that the Senate had momentum for completing a bipartisan infrastructure early this week but he blamed Republicans for preventing the proposal from getting done sooner. He said Republicans and Democrats were previously at odds about how to pay for the infrastructure spending.

“Candidly, we’ve had those menus of spends, spending items, agreed to for weeks, what he have had to work through, because my Republican colleagues did not want to use enhanced or actually making sure we follow our IRS tax laws so we’ve had to replace some of those pay-fors,” Mr. Warner told “Fox News Sunday.” “We’re down to the last couple of items and I think you’re going to see a bill Monday afternoon.”

Mr. Warner said the text of the infrastructure bill ought to be available on Monday and he brushed off concerns about inflation resulting from more government spending while noting that he is always concerned about potential inflation.

“Matter of fact, if there are inflationary pressures, it is because we put five trillion dollars into the economy, three-and-a-half trillion of that under President Trump, to respond to the COVID crisis,” Mr. Warner said on Fox. “I think history will actually treat that, those investments, as appropriate because we are seeing our economy rebound.”

