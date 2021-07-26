Former Sen. Barbara Boxer, 80, was assaulted and robbed of her cellular phone in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland, her office announced via Twitter.

“The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured,” the message concluded.

Media reports indicate the Oakland Police Department confirmed a robbery in the 300 block of 3rd Street at 1:15 p.m. PDT.

No further information was provided on the California Democrat’s condition.

Reports indicate the police were able to track the phone to San Francisco. A reward of $2,000 for information leading to an arrest is being offered by the Oakland police and the city’s Crime Stoppers group.

Mrs. Boxer represented California in the U.S. Senate from 1993 to 2017, when she was succeeded by Kamala Harris, who is now vice president. Before joining the upper chamber, Mrs. Boxer served five terms in the House of Representatives from California’s 6th Congressional District.

In January 2020, Ms. Boxer joined District-based Mercury Public Affairs as co-chairwoman. Reports at the time said she would be an advisor to Mercury, but not as a registered lobbyist.

The firm, Politico first reported, represents AT&T and Airbnb, as well as the governments of Turkey and Qatar.

In 2019, Mrs. Boxer wrote an editorial in the San Francisco Chronicle opposing California’s AB5, a measure that would require ride hailing companies to classify gig workers as employees. She was a paid consultant to Lyft, a market leader, at the time.

AB5 was passed and enacted, but later repealed in a 2020 referendum.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New York Democrat, slammed Mrs. Boxer at the time with a tweet, calling her job a betrayal of the party.

“[Former] officials should not become corporate lobbyists, in letter or spirit. It’s an abuse of power [and] a stain on public service,” she wrote. “I don’t care if it’s a Democrat doing it (both parties do). In fact, that makes it worse - we’re supposed to fight FOR working people, not against them.”

