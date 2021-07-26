Former President Donald Trump has gotten involved in a Texas election, siding against a candidate named “Bush” and warning against “RINOs.”

In a statement Monday evening, Mr. Trump endorsed Ken Paxton for another term as Texas attorney general in his battle in the Republican primary against land commissioner George P. Bush.

“Attorney General Ken Paxton has been bravely on the front line in the fight for Texas, and America, against the vicious and very dangerous Radical Left Democrats, and the foolish and unsuspecting RINOs that are destroying our Country,” Mr. Trump said.

His statement did not mention the latest Bush-family member to seek high political office.

But the Bushes have mostly distanced themselves from Mr. Trump, famously snubbing both Republican nominating conventions and Mr. Trump’s inauguration despite their dynasty having the only two living Republican ex-presidents while Mr. Trump held the post.

George P. Bush is the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, whom Mr. Trump famously dismissed as “low energy” in the 2016 Republican presidential primary.

But by the standards of his family, he has been MAGA all the way.

He has campaigned for Mr. Trump, calling the 45th president “the only thing standing between America and socialism.” Mr. Trump also once called him “My Bush.”

But Mr. Trump is backing Mr. Paxton anyway.

“It is going to take a PATRIOT like Ken Paxton to advance America First policies in order to Make America Great Again,” Mr. Trump said. “Ken has my Complete and Total Endorsement for another term as Attorney General of Texas. He is a true Texan who will keep Texas safe — and will never let you down!”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.