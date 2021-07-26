Fox News host Jeanine Pirro is known for her straightforward commentary about the state of the nation, delivered in a weekly monologue during her primetime program “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” which airs Saturday nights.

Her most recent observation was particularly of note, and caused a nervous ripple in the news media in the aftermath.

“America as we know it is coming to an end. We are watching it in real-time. But it is moving so quickly that when it is gone, we won’t be able to determine the exact moment it happened. What I fought for in law enforcement for over three decades, what my father and grandfather fought for in World War II, what you and your parents and grandparents fought for is ending. Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. How many of us would describe life today as being what our Founding Fathers intended?” Ms. Pirro asked, adding a quick reference to former President Donald Trump.

“If we don’t speak in politically correct terms, we are canceled. We lose our jobs. Erased. They did it to a president of the United States. Big Tech decides what we can read and what we can post, with no regulation or government interference. Our kids are taught in school that the color of their skin determines whether they are victims or oppressors,” she continued.

“I could go on. But one thing, more than any other, that signals the ruination of a society and trumps all else is crime. When crime is not prosecuted, when criminals are not arrested, lawlessness, anarchy, and chaos result,” Ms. Pirro advised.

And that is one minute and 30 seconds of her 9-minute message.

CONSERVATIVES RALLY FOR CUBA

The American Conservative Union will stage a timely rally titled “Cuba Libre: A Demonstration for a Free Cuba” at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol at noon EDT on Tuesday.

The organization’s chairman Matt Schlapp describes the event as “a peaceful, prayerful and powerful rally for human rights and democracy and freedom.”

He will be joined by his wife Mercedes Schlapp, Republican Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott of Florida. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy of California; Republican Reps. Nicole Malliotakis of New York, Alex Mooney of West Virginia and Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida; analyst Gordon Chang; members of the Tea Party Patriots; and others.

Curious? Consult Conservative.org for information.

The aforementioned Mr. McCarthy, meanwhile, has his own initiative underway assisted by the 18 members of his Advisory Team on Cuba. Together they have sent a letter to President Biden requesting a meeting to discuss how the White House and Congress can work together to end the “oppressive regime in Havana and liberate the Cuban people,” among other things.

“This is a moment when the United States can change the course of human history for the better. The United States is a bastion of freedom and democracy; a beacon across the globe for those seeking to toss away their shackles of communist oppression. We must support our Cuban brothers and sisters as they seek to take control of their future and liberate themselves from the communist malignancy,” the letter advised.

“Now is the time to act,” it concluded.

A BRIEF MOMENT WITH REAGAN

Need a little reminder of time past today? Presidential historian Craig Shirley took a moment to cite one of Ronald Reagan’s more noteworthy quotations, and here it is, shared by Mr. Shirley in a tweet on Monday.

“Since I came to the White House, I’ve gotten two hearing aids, had a colon operation, a prostate operation, skin cancer, and I’ve been shot — and the thing is, I’ve never felt better,” the 40th president told an audience at the Gridiron Club in Washington D.C. on March 28, 1987.

Mr. Shirley, by the way, has written four bestselling books about Reagan.

THE REAL LESSONS OF HOME SCHOOLING

“Although the pandemic disrupted family life across the U.S. since taking hold in spring 2020, some parents are grateful for one consequence: They’re now opting to home-school their children, even as schools plan to resume in-person classes,” writes David Crary, who covers national social issues for the Associated Press.

“The specific reasons vary widely. Some families who spoke with The Associated Press have children with special educational needs; others seek a faith-based curriculum or say their local schools are flawed. The common denominator: They tried homeschooling on what they thought was a temporary basis and found it beneficial to their children,” Mr. Crary writes.

“That’s one of the silver linings of the pandemic – I don’t think we would have chosen to home-school otherwise,” Danielle King of Randolph, Vermont told Mr. Crary.

“The surge has been confirmed by the U.S. Census Bureau, which reported in March that the rate of households homeschooling their children rose to 11% by September 2020, more than doubling from 5.4% just six months earlier. Black households saw the largest jump; their homeschooling rate rose from 3.3% in the spring of 2020 to 16.1% in the fall,” he wrote.

ABBOTT’S MASTER PLAN

It does not take rocket science to overcome the challenges on the southern U.S. border. It takes common sense and resolve.

“We’re not playing games any more,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told Fox News in an interview Monday.

“I deployed the National Guard, as well as the Texas Department of Public Safety, and we have a new program in place because the Biden administration plan is to catch and release. The Texas plan is to catch and to jail. We are arresting and jailing. The program has already begun,” Mr. Abbott added.

POLL DU JOUR

• 33% of U.S. adults prefer for the level of immigration to the U.S. be “increased”; 10% of Republicans, 34% of independents and 50% of Democrats agree.

• 32% of Black adults, 30% of White adults and 42% of Hispanic adults also agree.

• 35% overall prefer that the level remain “at the present level”; 31% of Republicans, 36% of independents and 37% of Democrats agree.

• 41% of Black adults, 33% of White adults and 33% of Hispanic adults also agree.

• 31% overall prefer the level to be “decreased”; 57% of Republicans, 29% of independents and 12% of Democrats agree.

• 26% of Black adults, 35% of White adults and 25% of Hispanic adults also agree.

SOURCE: A Gallup poll of 1,381 U.S. adults conducted June 1-July 5 and released Friday.

