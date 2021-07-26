House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is branding the two Republicans serving on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol as “Pelosi Republicans.”

Mr. McCarthy opposes the probe, but that has not stopped Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois from accepting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s appointment to the committee, which is scheduled to hold its first hearing Tuesday.

Asked whether he is considering punishing Ms. Cheney and Mr. Kinzinger for taking part in the probe, Mr. McCarthy, California Republican, said, “We’ll see.”

Mr. McCarthy tapped five people to serve on the panel, but Mrs. Pelosi rejected Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana from serving on the panel last week.

Mr. McCarthy responded by boycotting the committee.

