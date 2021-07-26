Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene caused another stir on Twitter when she compared business barring unvaccinated people to “segregation.”

Ms. Taylor Greene, Georgia Republican, posted a photo on Sunday of a sign in the window of an Atlanta gastropub. “For the safety of our staff, guests and community…NO VAX. NO SERVICE,” said the sign at a restaurant called Argosy.

“This is called segregation,” Mrs. Taylor Greene tweeted. “Will you be testing everyone at the door for the flu, strep throat, stomach bugs, colds, meningitis, aids, venereal diseases, Hep A, Hep C, staff infections, athletes foot, pink eye, croup, bronchitis, ringworm, scabies, or any other contagions?”

The post set off more than 2,000 responses, with some agreeing with Ms. Greene. Many others objected to her comparison to discrimination against Balck people.

“People can’t change their skin color, but they can change their vaccination status,” noted BlueHillBlllie. “Get vaccinated. Simple, you have a choice, so it’s not segregation.”

Ms. Taylor Greene’s “segregation” tweet came less than a week after Twitter suspended the lawmaker for 12 hours last Monday — a move Ms. Taylor Greene called, “a Communist-style attack on free speech.”

Twitter did not immediately return an inquiry asking if Ms. Taylor Greene’s latest tweet could land her in trouble again.

