Former U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, 77, Wyoming Republican, has been hospitalized in Loveland, Colorado, following a July 23 bicycle accident in Gillette, Wyoming, and a medical evacuation flight for additional treatment.

The Enzi family said the four-term senator is at UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies, where his condition is under evaluation. Media reports indicated he was still unconscious on Monday morning, having sustained a broken neck and broken ribs.

A family statement said “the details of the biking accident are unknown at this time.”

“One of the best basketball fans in the country needs giant prayers tonight after a bike wreck and life flight last night,” Mr. Enzi’s son, Brad, posted on Twitter Saturday.

“… Any and all prayers and thoughts accepted, no denomination or creed preferred. Just lift him up.”

On the Senate floor Monday, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, said the chamber was indeed praying for Mr. Enzi.

“Mike’s colleagues on both sides of the aisle were sorry enough to see him depart the chamber and begin his well-earned next chapter just a few months ago,” Mr. McConnell said. “I know members on both sides are very much thinking of Mike at this time. We are praying for his health and for the entire Enzi family.”

Speaking with reporters on Capitol Hill, Sen. Cynthia Lummis, the Wyoming Republican who succeeded Mr. Enzi in January, noted she had served with him in the Wyoming House of Representatives and the Wyoming Senate. And during her three terms in the Congress, Ms. Lummis was part of the Wyoming congressional delegation with Mr. Enzi, she added.

“As I always like to say in Wyoming I’ve been following him around like a puppy dog, pretty much my whole life,” an emotional Ms. Lummis told reporters. “We’ve been very dear friends for many, many decades and he’s [the] salt of the earth, [a] great guy. I prayed for him like crazy; I can’t get him off my mind. I encourage everyone else to do the same.”

Sen. John Barrasso, Wyoming Republican and the state’s senior senator, tweeted: “Please join Bobbi and me in praying for our dear friend Mike Enzi, his wife Diana, and their entire family.”

According to the Gillette, Wyoming, News Record newspaper, Mr. Enzi was found unresponsive on Morningside Drive. Apparently, Mr. Enzi’s Apple Watch had sent a distress call; at roughly the same time, police received a report of a man lying in the roadway.

A former mayor of Gillette, Mr. Enzi entered the Senate in 1991, earning a reputation as one of the chamber’s most conservative members, but one with friends across the political spectrum.

