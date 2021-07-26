The Dallas Democratic Party is asking Texans for donations of Dr. Pepper, hair spray, salsa and other goods to send in care packages to lawmakers who fled the Lone Star State to Washington, D.C., in order to stymie a vote on an elections bill.

“Our Dems in DC said they’d appreciate care packages from home. Before 5pm Tues, we’re collecting Dr. Pepper, salsa, hard candy, hairspray, travel toiletries, hand sanitizers, sewing kits, first aid, and/ or $ to pay shipping,” the Dallas Democrats tweeted Saturday.

Responses to the tweet have not all been supportive of the lawmakers’ stunt.

“So the $600K Beto raised for them & their daily per diem is not enough?” tweeted TXLakeGirl2021, referring to former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who donated $600,000 to the Texas House Democrats in Washington to fund their hotel stays.

Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, mocked the care package request.

“No Miller Lite?” he tweeted.

More than 50 Texas House Democrats absconded to Washington earlier this month to prevent a quorum on a vote on elections legislation the Republican-led chamber is poised to pass.

All of the Democrats had been vaccinated for the coronavirus and flew maskless on chartered jets to the nation’s capital. But at least six have since tested positive for COVID-19, and the delegation has been in quarantine.

After the Texas Democrats met with Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, some of their D.C. staffers also tested positive.

“At least they are spreading covid in DC, not Austin,” tweeted commenter Kathleen Weaver.

The Texas Tribune reported the lawmakers may stay in the nation’s capital for another two weeks to protest the measure. They have urged Congress to pass federal legislation that would override increased voting requirements passed in red states such as requiring a photo ID.

A spokesperson from Dallas Democrats did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dr. Pepper, hair spray, salsa and other items can be obtained at groceries and supermarkets in Washington, as well as be purchased online for delivery by retailers such as Amazon and Walmart.

