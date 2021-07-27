Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday authorized the National Guard to help arrest those involved in immigrant smuggling along his state’s border with Mexico, marking the latest get-tough approach officials are trying as the border situation deteriorates.

The move came just hours after Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced plans to restart some work on the Trump border wall, finishing technological improvements to sections where the barrier has been built but where President Biden’s work-stoppage blocked the rest of the work.

And late Monday, the Department of Homeland Security announced it would expand use of “expedited removal,” a speedy deportation process, defying the wishes of immigrant-rights advocates and bowing to the realities of the unprecedented surge of illegal immigrants.

The federal decisions mark a shift for a department that had been steadily erasing much of the Trump legacy of strict enforcement of immigration laws.

Mr. Abbott’s move was less of a surprise. The Republican has become the chief opponent of the Biden administration on border policy, and he labeled the continuing surge of illegal immigrants “an ongoing and imminent threat of disaster” for border counties.

“By virtue of the power and authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the State of Texas, I hereby order that the Texas National Guard assist [the Department of Public Safety] in enforcing Texas law by arresting lawbreakers at the border,” he said in a letter conveying his orders to the adjutant general.

June saw the Border Patrol tally 173,483 apprehensions, the highest number in 21 years. And nearly every other yardstick of security and safety also shows deterioration. Fentanyl seizures are up — a sign that so is the amount getting through — and deaths from illegal migration are also on the rise.

The number of unaccompanied juveniles jumping the border is also increasing again, after a springtime lull. And this week Border Patrol agents said they averted a worst-case scenario when they discovered a registered sex offender trying to gain custody of one of those children, a 16-year-old Guatemalan girl.

Mr. Mayorkas, even as he embraced stricter enforcement measures, said the border situation is not as bad as the apprehension numbers suggest.

In testimony to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, he said many of those arrested are actually repeat offenders who were caught, expelled under the coronavirus border shutdown, and then turned around and tried again.

Sen. Josh Hawley, Missouri Republican, said it sounded like Mr. Mayorkas was saying he had control of the border and the surge was illusory.

Mr. Mayorkas responded: “We have a plan. We are executing the plan. The plan takes time to execute and we are doing so.”

The secretary would not answer a litany of specific cases presented by senators in which Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers say they have been ordered not to arrest illegal immigrant sex offenders.

In one case, Sen. James Lankford, Oklahoma Republican, said a migrant who had been deported before and had a conviction for sexually assaulting a juvenile under 14 was allowed to remain free after ICE officers were told to scratch arrest plans.

Another rejected case involved someone who had been convicted of indecency with a child under 5 years of age and who is on the lifetime sexual offender registry.

Senators said the thwarted arrests were the result of new Biden administration limits on ICE enforcement.

Mr. Mayorkas, though, said he thought sex offenders should qualify as priorities even under the new limits.

“Those types of criminals are a priority for arrest and removal. That is what the guidelines say,” he said.

Mr. Mayorkas also danced around a question about whether he supported nearly $200 million in operational cuts to ICE’s budget, or whether he still backed President Biden’s budget, which called for funding to remain steady.

“What I am focused on is the wise expenditure of funds,” Mr. Mayorkas said. Later he added, “in certain respects I think we should increase it, and in other respects I think we should reduce it.”

That drew laughter from Sen. Mitt Romney, who had been trying to pin Mr. Mayorkas down.

“I asked a simple question, do you think the budget should be reduced or not, and you responded like a politician,” the Utah Republican said. “What can I say, I’m a politician, too.”

Mr. Mayorkas continued to disparage wall building, though he did tell senators he has begun to finish some work that was underway when the administrations changed.

“I am looking at the projects project by project. In fact, I just approved the implementation of technology with respect to 33 gates that were not previously operationalized,” he told senators. “I also approved in the San Diego sector of our border the implementation of technology to complete that section of the border.”

And the secretary touted the expansion of speedy deportations under a process known as expedited removal, which was announced late Monday.

Homeland Security said it would apply to “certain families” who cannot be expelled under the coronavirus pandemic border shutdown.

Under expedited removal, rank-and-file illegal immigrants can be deported on the say-so of immigration officers, without the chance for a lengthy battle in the immigration courts.

Mr. Mayorkas told senators the move will “bring greater speed without compromising due process to processes that take far too long.”

Immigrant-rights advocates were appalled at the decision, which was a striking note of dissonance on policy between the Biden administration and left-wing activists.

“The Biden administration promised to restore the U.S. commitment to a fair, humane and functional immigration system, but they are leveraging the complicated and broken immigration system with one goal: expelling those in need to score political points,” said Jess Morales, co-founder of Families Belong Together. ”You can’t build back better if you’re using a foundation laid by White supremacists.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.