Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas‘ testimony to the Senate was interrupted Tuesday by a fire alarm at his office.

Mr. Mayorkas was testifying remotely by video when an alarm started blaring and a voice prompt ordered department employees to evacuate the building at the Department of Homeland Security.

The secretary stayed long enough to give an answer to a senator’s question, then said he had to figure out what was going on.

“I’m afraid I’m going to have to step out,” Mr. Mayorkas told senators on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

He returned a minute or two later to get things going again.

Mr. Mayorkas had faced scathing questions from Republicans over the state of the southern border.

