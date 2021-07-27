The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday will reportedly advise vaccinated persons to wear masks in indoor public spaces in parts of the U.S. with high or substantial transmission of the coronavirus, a major reversal of guidance issued two months ago as fears around the delta variant grow.

Officials will also tell vaccinated persons who live with vulnerable persons, such as young children and immunocompromised, to wear masks when they enter indoor public spaces, according to CNN and The Washington Post.

And it will recommend that all students, teachers and staff wear masks when school reopens in the fall.

Persons younger than 12 are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccines, though clinical trials are underway, and it is up to local districts whether to follow CDC guidance.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky planned to fill in the details of the guidance, including definitions of high or substantial transmission, in the mid-afternoon.

The CDC in May said that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask outdoors or indoors in most settings, enthusing people who got their shots while surprising state officials who were caught off-guard or thought the relaxation was premature.

Tuesday’s turnabout is a setback for President Biden’s pandemic-recovery effort and comes amid concerns about the fast-moving delta variant that’s become dominant and is sparking outbreaks, particularly in the South and Midwest. Average daily case counts have risen from around 13,000 at the start of the month to over 55,000, the highest levels since April.

“The reality is we are dealing with a much different strain of this virus than we were even earlier in the spring back in May, when the masking guidance was provided by the CDC,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

She said the CDC will update its guidance alongside the evolving pandemic and acknowledged that some Americans might feel whiplash due to the changing guidance.

“Our goal is to save their lives,” Ms. Psaki said.

Scientists say fully vaccinated persons remain far less likely to land in the hospital or die from COVID-19. The CDC has recorded only 5,914 hospitalizations and 1,141 deaths among the roughly 160 million people who’ve been vaccinated, and many states report that unvaccinated persons account for over 95% of their hospitalizations.

Yet there is concern around “breakthrough infections” and the degree to which vaccinated persons can spread the virus to others.

Data show vaccinated persons may developing enough viral load of the delta variant to transmit it, partly explaining the CDC’s revision, though the general belief is that unvaccinated persons are fueling the spread based on the amount of virus observed in the nasal pharynx.

A breakthrough infection becomes more likely, statistically, in places where the virus is swirling at high rates.

The CDC’s change drew applause from experts who fear the delta variant will spread exponentially in the coming weeks after Mr. Biden toasted a path to normalcy on July 4.

But others said the change could slash interest in the vaccines and that officials need to promote the shots while accepting that there will be mild cases.

“The CDC director and the president have said this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated but yet the vaccinated are being asked to wear masks — both can’t be true. And to what end are we wearing masks for? COVID is not a disease that can be eradicated or limited and we will always have cases,” said Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

The White House recently said 40% of cases are from three states with relatively low vaccination rates — Florida, Missouri and Texas.

Dr. Adalja said “the places where you want people to wear masks, or where vaccination rates are low, are comprised of those individuals unlikely to wear a mask. The solution is the vaccine, not masks.”

There is general weariness with 2020-style restrictions to control the spread, especially given the focus on vaccines and relative freedom from face coverings over the past several weeks.

The Convention of States Action, a conservative group, released a Trafalgar Group poll on Tuesday that says 63% of Americans do not want the government to take action to address the delta variant, including over eight in 10 Republicans, half of Democrats and 55% of independents.

Yet it is clear that officials are skittish about viral levels that are starting to tax health systems in places, including a hospital in southwestern Missouri that had to add more COVID-19 wards than they deployed last year. The average number of hospitalized patients in the U.S. has doubled from about 16,000 at the start of July to 32,000 now.

Previously, the U.S. saw an average of around 58,000 patients during the spring 2020 wave, 73,000 in the Sun Belt summer wave and 136,000 during the peak in January.

The average daily death toll stands at around 275, far less than in previous waves of the pandemic but higher than the 175 reported three weeks ago.

Nearly half of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, raising hope the country won’t return to the darkest days of last year, though public officials say most of the deaths are preventable and transmission poses risk to those unable to gain protection from the vaccines.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.