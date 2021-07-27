The Biden Department of Justice decided this week to allow members of the former Trump administration to testify before Congress about the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The department sent letters Monday to six former Trump DOJ officials, authorizing them to provide “unrestricted testimony” for Capitol attack probes led by the Senate and House Judiciary committees.

Both committees have launched investigations into the events leading up to Jan. 6 and allegations that Trump officials pressured the Justice Department to challenge the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

DOJ officials sent interview authorization letters to former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue, former Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, former Associate Deputy Attorney General Patrick Hovakimian, former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Byung Jin Pak and former acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Bobby Christine.

The Senate Judiciary Committee also is requesting an interview with former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Sen. Dick Durbin, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, tweeted the “Committee has been pushing DOJ for this waiver for months.”

“Now that we have it, we’ll proceed to interview relevant witnesses ASAP so we can get to the bottom of this plot to enlist DOJ in Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election,” the Illinois Democrat tweeted.

Meanwhile, Mr. Trump has said his decisions as president are protected by executive privilege. If he sues to block testimony, courts would have to determine the scope of the protection provided by that privilege.

The Washington Times has requested comment from Rep. Jerry Nadler, New York Democrat and House Judiciary Committee chairman.

