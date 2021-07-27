The liberal news media just got some competition.

Joseph Curl, a veteran journalist who covered the White House for The Washington Times and spent four years as an editor of The Drudge Report, has launched a conservative reply to mainstream coverage.

“Off the Press” went live Tuesday.

The conservative-oriented news aggregation site will seek out breaking news and cover all subjects — and is meant for those with a pronounced daily appetite for news from a “fearless” source.

“Now more than ever, keeping up with the most important stories is a battle,” said Mr. Curl, who continues to write a weekly column for The Washington Times.

“With social media deluging everyone with endless posts on their news feeds, the internet needs an editor to cull the very best stories and present them on a single site. That will be the sole mission of Off the Press,” Mr. Curl noted.

He said the marketplace is ready for “a premier news aggregator that consumers can trust” rather than one that simply functions as an echo chamber for mainstream fare.

On Tuesday, the site offered more than 50 stories in multiple categories, including crime, polls, White House fare, “Biden border chaos” and the Olympics.

“While its perspective will be mainly conservative, Off the Press will include coverage from all political angles, keeping voters aware of developments from both the left and the right and everywhere in between,” a mission statement noted.

“Readers will find stories about all the topics driving the news, from COVID-19 and inflation to critical race theory and the billionaire space race.”

Interactive features will enable readers to contribute ideas for topics they believe deserve coverage, and Mr. Curl guarantees that his staff of three will pay attention and swiftly post the content across major social media platforms.

“Readers will be able to simply check in multiple times a day to stay informed,” he said.

Mr. Curl has covered politics for 30-plus years, with his stint as The Times’ White House correspondent running from 1998-2010. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor, and has written for Fox News, The Observer and other publications.

