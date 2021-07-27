A Mexican man who fell from the border wall has died, authorities announced Tuesday, marking the latest death by someone trying to jump the border amid the Biden migrant surge.

Agents using surveillance cameras spotted people climbing the wall Sunday near the Otay Mesa border crossing in California. When they responded, they found one person had made it over both the primary and secondary fencing.

As that person was being arrested, agents heard something hit the ground on the other side of the secondary fence. When agents reached the spot, they found a man with a head injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wall in that part of California was upgraded under the Trump administration.

The unidentified migrant’s death follows that of a Mexican man on July 16. That man fell from the wall in Texas on June 16, and was hospitalized for a month, undergoing multiple operations. He never regained consciousness after going under anesthesia, and hospital officials eventually decided to remove life support.

