Democratic lawmakers and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland want to change the names of more than 1,000 rivers, mountains and other places because they consider the names to be racist.

A Democratic bill introduced last week in both chambers— one by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and the other by Rep. Al Green of Texas — would also eliminate the names of places that are named after people who “held racially repugnant views” or “carried out injustices against racial minorities,” according to the legislation.

“Racism, even in geography, cannot be tolerated in a country that strives for liberty and justice for all,” Mr. Green said.

The lawmakers refused to provide a list of names that would be targeted. Places such as Columbus Mountain in Colorado or other places named after Christopher Columbus could arguably make the list because critics of the famed explorer say he was an instrument of injustice due to his ill treatment of indigenous people.

There are 55 populated places with Columbus in the name, including Columbus, Ohio. There are also eight dams, Columbus Glacier in Arkansas, two Columbus Islands on Maine and Arkansas, according to the U.S. Board of Geographic Names.

Ms. Haaland, the nation’s first Native American cabinet secretary, is also exploring ways she can unilaterally rename places on public lands.

“We are reviewing the options available for renaming places, including authorities that can be taken by the secretary, to better address a number of names that do not reflect who we are as a nation,” Interior Department spokeswoman Melissa Schwartz said.

Efforts to change offensive names of places have been underway for decades, though with limited scope and limited results.

In 1963, Interior Secretary Stuart Udall ordered the removal from federal maps all places with names that include the N-word. However, four Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate students identified several objectionable place names in a recent article in the magazine Scientific American.

“Many of these features were named by locals decades or even centuries ago, based on the history of the town or even simply the fact that people of color existed in proximity to the town,” they wrote. “Chinaman Trail in New Mexico was likely named such because Chinese laborers constructed the original trail as part of mining operations. A peak in the Mojave Desert in California is to this day named Pickaninny Buttes, likely because African Americans settled in that region,” they wrote.

Pickaninny refers to a small black child. The term is considered offensive.

According to a U.S. Geological Survey database, the names of 766 places around the country include the word “negro.” A total of 27 places have names that include the term “Chinaman,” including five mountain summits called “Chinaman Hat.”

“We cannot have a just society when racist names are officially sanctioned,” wrote MIT grad students Meghana Ranganathan, Julia Wilcots, Rohini Shivamoggi and Diana Dumit.

Sometimes, name changes don’t go far enough for the offended parties.

In 2011, Gail and Zeke Smith bought a property in Nevada County, Nevada, and objected to the name of Nigger Creek, which ran through their property. The county later renamed it Negro Creek.

Still uncomfortable with the name, the Smiths asked it to be changed to “Black Miners Creek.” The county refused, saying most people wanted to reflect what local people had called it for years.

Critics of the renaming effort say it is another attempt by the political left to cleanse or cancel U.S. history, similar to the arguments against removing Confederate statues.

“This has nothing to do with the intended purpose but in an attempt to rewrite our history, no different than the way the Russian Communist Party used to rewrite the Great Soviet Encyclopedia whenever someone fell out of favor with the party,” said Hans von Spakovsky, a senior legal fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation’s Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies.

“We should do all we can to preserve all of our history, both good and bad, so that we are well educated on everything this country has experienced and to ensure that we do not in the future make some of the mistakes we have made in the past,” he said. “Destroying and rewriting history that does not fit within today’s cultural norms is a mistake.”

The Board on Geographic Names already has the power to change the names of places it considers offensive and has occasionally done so. The board has jurisdiction over natural features, populated places, canals and reservoirs.

The board, however, has not renamed as many places as the left wants.

In their bill, Ms. Warren and Mr. Green would create a special task force charged with eradicating names it considers offensive. The task force would identify offensive place names and press the Board on Geographic Names to rename them.

In recent years, some local governments have begun reexamining names of landmarks. Texas in 1991 attempted to replace the names of places that use the word “negro” with the name of a significant Black person in the state’s history. The Board on Geographic Names initially rejected the changes. Then, in June, the board reversed and renamed 16 places with names like “Negro Creek” and “Negrohead Lake.”

The federal government often overrules states on what places should be named.

In 2016, tribal leaders in South Dakota called on the state to rename Harney Peak in the Black Hills. The peak, the highest point in the state, was named after Army Gen. William S. Harney, whose soldiers massacred Native American women and children during a battle in September 1855.

The state’s board that is responsible for naming places rejected the petition in response to public opposition to the name change.

When the federal board overruled the state, Sen. John Thune of South Dakota objected, not because he wanted to honor the massacre, but because he believed it was an issue of states’ rights.

A spokesman for Mr. Thune declined to comment on Ms. Warner’s bill. Mr. Thune said in 2016 that he was “surprised and upset by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names’ unilateral decision to rename Harney Peak, one of South Dakota’s most well-known landmarks.”

