CORONA, Calif. — Authorities on Tuesday were investigating a shooting that killed an 18-year-old woman and seriously wounded a 19-year-old man as they watched “The Forever Purge” at a Southern California movie theater.

The shooting around 11:45 p.m. Monday killed Rylee Goodrich of Corona at The Crossings mall, southeast of Los Angeles, and left Anthony Barajas of Corona on life support, police said.

The two had gone together to watch a 9:35 p.m. showing of “The Forever Purge,” police said.

No gun was found in the theater but police didn’t provide a possible motive or other details of the shooting. Detectives were still trying to identify a possible shooter or shooters, police said.

One problem for investigators was the small audience for that showing.

“I’m being told right now there were six tickets purchased for that movie showing,” Officer Tobias Kouroubacalis told KABC-TV.

“We’re asking for anyone who might have been inside that movie, or a theater adjacent to that, for any information at all,” Kouroubacalis said.

