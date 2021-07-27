Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a letter Tuesday ordering National Guard troops deployed to the border to help state police make arrests to combat the surge of illegal immigrants.

The move is the most aggressive one yet by the Republican governor, who has become the chief opponent of President Biden’s border policies.

Texas law includes several charges that can be brought related to migrant smuggling, and the governor said there is so much lawlessness right now that the state’s Department of Public Safety needs help. That’s where the guard troops come in.

“By virtue of the power and authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the State of Texas, I hereby order that the Texas National Guard assist DPS in enforcing Texas law by arresting lawbreakers at the border,” the governor’s letter stated.

Mr. Abbott had previously deployed guard troops to the border, and also announced a plan to use state money to build sections of border wall, plugging gaps left when Mr. Biden halted the construction underway during the Trump administration.

