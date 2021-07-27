For the second year in a row, WGTS-FM 91.9, a nonprofit radio station in Rockville, Md., is one of the nation’s “Best Christian Workplaces,” an organization announced Tuesday.

The Best Christian Workplaces Institute (BCWI) announced the 96 faith-based organizations as Certified Best Christian Workplaces for the first six months of 2021.

“Organizations certified as a Best Christian Workplace have treated employees well during the toughest of times and will thrive as the economy recovers. As the demand for talent increases, these organizations will achieve traction, unlike many others who will experience significant employee turnover,” Al Lopus, BCWI chief executive, said in a statement.

WGTS-FM, which broadcasts contemporary Christian music, has been on the air for more than 60 years. It is owned by Atlantic Gateway Communications Inc., a nonprofit established three years ago to purchase the station from its former owner, Washington Adventist University.

In March, the station agreed to purchase a 50,000-watt, Class B FM station, 88.3 WRAU-FM, in Ocean City, Maryland. That station was an NPR affiliate owned by American University.

WGTS-FM recently began simulcasting its programming to the Eastern Shore and the Delmarva peninsula on the WRAU frequency, station manager Kevin Krueger said.

Corrected from earlier version: The station is located in Rockville, not Takoma Park, as originally reported.

