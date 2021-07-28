Public and private employers seeking to mandate the COVID-19 vaccines are bolstered by a Department of Justice opinion and high-profile victory in Texas but their chances in court remain iffy for one big reason — the shots aren’t fully approved yet.

The Food and Drug Administration said a trio of COVID-19 vaccines could be used in the U.S. on an emergency basis, meaning the benefits outweigh potential risks amid the crisis.

Regulators are working to grant the drugmakers a full biologics license, but that process could stretch into the fall, leaving employers in a muddled middle as the virus swirls and they decide whether to condition jobs on getting vaccinated.

Public health experts say there is a long history of employers requiring vaccinations and other measures to keep their workplace safe, so the momentum is in their favor.

A Texas judge sided this summer with a Houston hospital that argued the emergency authorization is good enough, and the DOJ says the federal government can mandate shots now, but some employers are waiting to see how it all plays out.

“They are just scared of getting into a prolonged legal fight they don’t want,” said Arthur Caplan, director of the division of medical ethics at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine.

Others might not want to vex their employees at a tenuous time in the pandemic fight and economic recovery.

“If they mandate a vaccine, there will be schisms among workers, and create a hostile culture. There is a business judgment, as well as a health judgment,” said Josh Blackman, a professor at the South Texas College of Law.

The Defense Department, for instance, said Secretary Lloyd Austin will wait until full approval to mandate the shots for his troops — unless President Biden steps in and orders it under the emergency-use authorization, or EUA.

Out West, the Centura Health System told The Colorado Sun that it is not joining Colorado hospital systems in requiring the shots but “will re-evaluate when the vaccine becomes FDA-approved.”

The debate is unfolding as colleges require vaccinations before the fall semester and governors, mayors and businesses mull get-tough mandates or — in the case of California and New York City — offer the choice between vaccines or regular testing.

Health officials and elected leaders fear a major relapse in the virus fight as the delta variant rips through communities, especially places in the South and the Midwest with poor vaccination rates.

Mr. Biden is set to announce tougher rules on the federal workforce Thursday. Whatever he announces will be a prominent test case of mandates, especially if unionized workers argue that vaccine or testing rules should be subject to collective bargaining.

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declined to get ahead of Mr. Biden but said vaccine requirements are being considered for certain persons within the government. She also said the administration is considering an option in which employees either attest to their vaccination status or abide by mask-masking or testing.

“I suspect the courts would uphold a vaccine mandate for federal employees, so long as there are reasonable exemptions for workers with religious or. disability-based exemptions. People who simply object to the vaccine on health grounds are unlikely to prevail,” said Mr. Blackman, the law professor. “After the FDA provides full approval, health-based objections will be on even shakier ground. I think many employers will start to require workers to get the shot.”

But Stephanie Rapp-Tully, a partner at the Tully Rinckey PLLC law firm, expects a pitched battle. She’s getting a ton of calls from federal employees who object to a vaccine rule.

“Our phones have been on fire this morning because of the news that came out,” Ms. Rapp-Tully told The Washington Times. “I think it will be bigger when the actual mandate comes out tomorrow, as expected.”

“I think we’re going to see a lot of actions from unions,” she added, “as to whether these mandates violate the current collective bargaining agreement in place.”

The lack of certainty is due in large part to the unprecedented nature of the pandemic.

Some colleges tried to require vaccination for a new strain of meningitis under emergency-use status, and the federal government pushed a trial anthrax vaccine on some government employees during the mid-2000s, according to Mr. Caplan, the medical ethicist.

But COVID-19 posed a threat to humans everywhere, prompting a scramble to develop and test vaccines and, theoretically, get them into the arms of every eligible human on the planet.

A EUA allows vaccines and drugs to become available in medical emergencies when no fully approved alternative exists and the benefits of the product outweigh potential risks.

Makers of the COVID-19 vaccines conducted clinical trials with tens of thousands of participants before the FDA granted the first EUAs to Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna in December under the Trump administration.

Those vaccines and the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines are still being used in the U.S. under this designation.

Pfizer and Moderna have requested a full license from the FDA, which requires the submission of additional data and involves an exhaustive look at things beyond safety, such as factory logistics and procurement issues.

Experts say the COVID-19 situation is unique, given its scale. The FDA collected a large trove of data from trials, bolstering confidence in the foundation behind the EUA.

U.S. District Judge Damon R. Leichty cited the robust data in declining to issue a preliminary injunction against a vaccine mandate at Indiana University.

“Not all EUAs are equal and the one required for COVID-19 vaccines was more robust than usual,” wrote Judge Leichty, an appointee of President Donald Trump.

Dr. David Montefiori, professor of surgery at the Duke University Medical Center, said it is possible to see Pfizer and Moderna gain full approval by September.

“I think we will see an additional surge in vaccinations when the FDA finally does approve these vaccines for full licensure,” he said.

In the meantime, some experts say the EUA should be good enough. Workplaces have wide latitude to impose safety rules so long as they provide enough medical or religious accommodations to avoid run afoul of the Americans with Disabilities Act or other federal laws.

“Employers, even federal employers, have the right to try and make the workplace safe, try and make the workplace functional,” Mr. Caplan said.

But Mr. Biden, he added, “can really only do it for the people who work for him — the feds. He can’t do it for NYU or The Washington Times. People think the president is all-powerful when it comes to this thing. He’s not.”

U.S. District Lynn N. Hughes ruled in June that Houston Methodist Hospital could require its workers to get vaccinated as a condition of employment, a ruling that may give other private employers confidence.

“This is not coercion. Methodist is trying to do their business of saving lives without giving them the COVID-19 virus. It is a choice made to keep staff, patients and their families safer,” wrote the judge, an appointee of President Ronald Reagan. “Every employment includes limits on the worker’s behavior in exchange for his remuneration. That is all part of the bargain.”

The judge said the requirement did not require employees to do anything that runs afoul of state law — a key test for wrongful termination suits in Texas — and said the part of federal law that requires the health secretary to inform recipients of the “option to accept or refuse administration of the product” does not apply to private employers.

Ms. Rapp-Tully said she expects a more complicated analysis for federal employees, given the range of tasks. For instance, the Department of Veterans Affairs mandated the vaccines for “Title 38” employers such as doctors and nurses, but what about federal workers who aren’t involved in health care and object?

Courts will likely be asked to weigh their concerns while being mindful of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis that’s killed more than 600,000 Americans and appears to be worsening after late-spring improvement.

“I think there’s going to be pressure on both sides, pressure on liberties versus personal liberties,” Ms. Rapp-Tully said. “With the delta variant on the rise, it’s a complicated analysis of public safety, public welfare, versus individual rights. I think we’re going to see a split in the courts, to be honest.”

The Justice Department issued an opinion this month that supports a vaccination mandate under a EUA. It says the health secretary is required to inform recipients about the benefits and risks of a product and their right to refuse the product but that doesn’t bar public or private entities from inflicting consequences around that decision.

The opinion is just that — an opinion — and not binding on courts.

Mr. Caplan said there is a way around the provision if it becomes a problem — the FDA can rewrite the emergency authorizations to indicate refusing the vaccine could result in loss of employment or limits on education or access to private businesses.

“I think it’s easy to fix it,” he said. “Why don’t we just change the language?”

