Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer vowed Wednesday he would not support an infrastructure deal that doesn’t aim to combat climate change.

The New York Democrat, who is in the midst of getting a bipartisan infrastructure deal passed Congress’ August recess, said his colleagues are prepared to make the “largest investments” in climate change in the country’s history.

“As Majority Leader, I have made it clear that I will not pass an infrastructure package that does not reduce carbon pollution at a scale commensurate with the climate crisis we face,” Mr. Schumer said at a press conference.

Mr. Schumer was joined by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, several House Democrats and Sen. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico to call for immediate action on climate change.

He added that the Senate is prepared to take immediate action on carbon emission reduction, creating green jobs and making sure American infrastructure is resilient.

“Through the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the reconciliation bill, the Senate will make our largest investments to tackle the climate crisis and environmental justice ever in our nation’s history,” Mr. Schumer said.

Mr. Schumer, his Senate colleagues and the White House are under pressure to strike a deal on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package before the month-long recess set to begin Aug. 7.

Negotiations have been stalled in part because of disagreements on how to pay for updated roads and bridges without raising taxes.

Mr. Schumer previously warned his colleagues should prepare to work through the weekend to pass a deal.

“Please be advised that time is of the essence and we have a lot of work to do,” Mr. Schumer wrote in a letter to colleagues earlier this month. “Senators should be prepared for the possibility of working long nights, weekends, and remaining in Washington into the previously-scheduled August state work period.”

No legislation on the package has yet to be released.

