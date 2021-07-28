Support has dropped for the U.S. Supreme Court, according to a new Gallup poll released Wednesday.

Approval for the Supreme Court’s new 6-3 conservative majority decreased 9 points to 49% in the survey conducted July 6 through July 21.

A year prior with a 5-4 conservative majority, the court hit a decade-high approval rating of 58%.

The approval score hasn’t dipped below 50% for the Supreme Court since 2017.

In Wednesday’s poll, 44% disapproved of the job the high court has been doing while 7% of the individuals surveyed had no opinion.

According to Gallup, support for the high court dropped across party lines.

Republicans and Democrats both have a 51% approval rating of the Supreme Court while Independents have a 46% approval rating.

The identical approval rating from both Republicans and Democrats comes as the high court delivered mixed rulings for both sides of the aisle.

During the past term, the justices rejected a challenge to the Affordable Care Act, pleasing liberals in one of the major legal battles facing the high court, but the justices also upheld an Arizona election law challenged by Democrats, delivering a win for Republicans in another key case.

Gallup surveyed 1,007 people, and the poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

