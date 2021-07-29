The White House on Thursday called on Congress to extend the federal eviction ban before it expires this weekend, as the Biden administration braces for a potential flood of renters being tossed from their homes.

Democrats in Congress have increased pressure on President Biden to renew the moratorium, which is set to expire Saturday.

But the administration has said an extension would be on shaky legal ground after the Supreme Court last month signaled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may have overstepped its authority by imposing the ban.

“President Biden would have strongly supported a decision by the CDC to further extend this eviction moratorium to protect renters at this moment of heightened vulnerability. Unfortunately, the Supreme Court has made clear that this option is no longer available,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

The CDC last year first authorized the ban, which prohibits landlords from evicting certain tenants who are behind on their rent amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms. Psaki said an extension is even more critical now as the coronavirus’ delta variant surges across the country, including among Americans most likely to face eviction.

Roughly 7.4 million tenants reported being behind on their rent in June, according to data from the Census Bureau. About 3.6 million households said they were “somewhat likely” or “very likely” to be evicted in the next two months, the Census Bureau survey concluded.

The ban’s deadline has been extended several times. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky pledged that the current extension would be the last.

U.S. health officials are facing increasing concerns about the delta variant, with the Biden administration reimposing masks guidance and expected to mandate vaccines for federal workers.

But at the same time, the administration wants to revive the economy by lifting pandemic-related restrictions.

Adding to concerns are allegations that some renters haven’t received their share of $46.5 billion in aid designed to help them. In May, the Treasury Department eased the rules to improve access to the funds.

A group of landlords, real estate companies and real estate trade associations had asked the federal courts to enter the fray, seeking an emergency ruling to end the ban. The coalition argued that Congress never gave the CDC “the staggering amount of power it now claims,” estimating the ban cost them more than $13 billion a month.

In addition to pressing Congress, Ms. Psaki said the president will direct federal agencies, including the departments of House and Urban Development, Veterans Affairs and Agriculture to extend their eviction bans through September.

Mr. Biden also has directed the government to help landlords of federally assisted rental housing access funds to keep families in their homes before moving toward eviction.

“There can be no excuse for any state or locality not to promptly deploy the resources that Congress appropriated to meet this critical need of so many Americans,” Ms. Psaki said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.