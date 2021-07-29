Disney World will require all guests over age 2 to wear masks indoors as of Friday, reimposing the policy after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated persons should cover up in counties with high transmission.

The policy applies to Disney buses, monorail and Disney Skyliner, regardless of vaccination status, though masks remain optional outdoors.

The Florida theme park allowed vaccinated guests to ditch their masks in June but reversed course as Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings declared a state of local emergency and urged individuals and businesses to follow CDC guidance.

“I urge residents and visitors — vaccinated and unvaccinated — to wear a mask while indoors and to follow updated CDC guidelines,” he tweeted.

The CDC revised its mask guidance after it gathered data suggesting vaccinated people, in rare instances, could transmit the delta variant of the virus to others.

Hospitalizations in Orange County have risen 116% over the past two weeks, according to The New York Times. Florida is seeing some of the biggest coronavirus surges in the country.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has generally resisted mask mandates, especially for children.

“Forcing kids to wear masks is bad policy. Parents are best equipped to decide whether they want their kids to wear a mask in school,” he tweeted. “Neither bureaucrats in Washington nor local authorities should be able to override the decision of the parents.”

