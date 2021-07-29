Former Cardinal Theodore E. McCarrick has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenage boy in Wellesley, Massachusetts, according to court records first reported by The Boston Globe.

According to media reports, Mr. McCarrick, 91, allegedly assaulted a 16-year-old boy at a wedding reception at Wellesley College in the late 1970s.

Changes to Massachusetts law passed in the wake of sexual abuse scandals in the Roman Catholic Church allow Mr. McCarrick to be charged because the cleric was not a state resident when the alleged incident took place.

He is the first cardinal in the U.S. to be criminally charged, The Associated Press reported.

Mr. McCarrick served as the Roman Catholic archbishop of Washington from 2001 to 2006. He was defrocked by Pope Francis in February 2019 after a Vatican investigation showed he’d sexually assaulted adults and children.

Barry Coburn, an attorney for Mr. McCarrick, told The Associated Press that he and his client “look forward to addressing the case in the courtroom,” and declined further comment.

“We are elated that this serial predator is finally facing charges for the abuse he inflicted,” said Mike McDonnell, a spokesman for the victims group Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP. “We hope this news inspires others to come forward and report their abuse to law enforcement. We applaud the brave and courageous victims who have come forward.”

