First lady Jill Biden is being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Thursday to have an object removed from her left foot, an injury sustained on a beach in Hawaii last weekend.

Michael LaRosa, spokesman for the first lady, said Mrs. Biden “stepped on an object on the beach which became lodged in her left foot.”

The injury occurred last weekend before she conducted two official events in Hawaii, as she was returning from the opening of the Olympics in Japan.

“She will undergo a procedure today at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to remove the object. The president will join her,” Mr. LaRosa said.

