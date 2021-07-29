Republicans are speaking up for one of the most finger-licking constituencies in the United States: the chicken wing connoisseur.

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC dedicated to electing Republicans to the House, marked National National Chicken Wing Day on Thursday by blaming Democrats for the soaring cost of the beloved chicken wing.

“Instead of a chicken in every pot, Democrats’ reckless economic policies have left working Americans with rising prices for nearly everything from chicken wings to gasoline,” said Calvin Moore, spokesperson for the Congressional Leadership Fund. “Democrats’ spending lit the fuse for runaway inflation making it harder than ever for families to make ends meet.”

The group pointed to a story from Bloomberg looking at how shares of Wingstop have dropped as “investors increasingly fear inflationary risks as the price of chicken wings keeps rising.”

“According to USDA, chicken wing prices are up 50% and whole chickens now cost 55% more,” the statement said.

