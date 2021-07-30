Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Vietnam and Singapore in August to strengthen U.S. relationships and expand economic cooperation, her office said Friday.

She‘ll be the first vice president to visit Vietnam and the highest-ranking Biden administration official to visit Asia.

Senior adviser Symone Sanders said the vice president will “engage the leaders of both governments on issues of mutual interest, including regional security, the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and our joint efforts to promote a rules-based international order.”

It will be Ms. Harris‘ second trip abroad as vice president, following her mission to Mexico and Guatemala in June that was aimed at addressing the “root causes” of illegal migration from Central America.

