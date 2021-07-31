Republican Sam Peters is vying to oust Rep. Steven Horsford in a second bid to return a Democratic-leaning Nevada district back to the GOP.

Mr. Peters, an Air Force veteran who sought the seat in 2020, believes this time voters will turn out in backlash against the migrant surge at the border and the aftermath of COVID-19 lockdowns.

“[Democrats] are tone-deaf to liberty and the ability that we have to go out and decide for ourselves how we want to live our lives,” Mr. Peters said in an interview with The Washington Times. “So, I think it’s coming. Our district is going to be a red one in 2022.”

Mr. Peters lost in the 2020 GOP primary to former Nevada State Assemblyman Jim Marchant who went on to lose to Mr. Horsford by about five points.

The district has been reliably Democratic in recent years, with Mr. Horsford seeking his third consecutive term in Congress.

Mr. Horsford first won the seat in 2012, but lost to Republican Cresent Hardy in 2014 who served one term before the Democrat retook the district.

Nevada’s 4th Congressional District was created in the 2010 redistricting process and much of its constituency resides in Clark County, which houses Las Vegas.

Mr. Peters, who hired the GOP consultant who helped Mr. Marchant succeed in the last election, is confident about his chances next year.

The candidate is running as an advocate for gun rights, election integrity, fiscal responsibility, and ending illegal immigration, according to his campaign website.

Mr. Peters also wants to help restore an “America First” approach to foreign and domestic policy he says that the Biden administration is undoing.

The Republican said Nevada residents are particularly concerned about the migrant surge at the southern border, which he said has worsened under President Biden’s watch.

“Border security is huge,” Mr. Peters said. “We’ve seen what the Biden administration has done in the last six months, and it’s just horrific.”

Election integrity is another issue the candidate is running on, advocating for a national voter ID mandate and more transparency in the election process.

Mr. Peters said had he been in Congress last year, he would have joined 147 Senate and House Republicans who voted not to certify the 2020 presidential results.

Mr. Peters, however, said the issue is bigger than just former President Donald Trump, who continues to assert unproven claims about election fraud in the 2020 election.

“Our country is bigger than one person,” Mr. Peters said. “The states need to come together and figure out how they’re going to run elections in a transparent way.”

When asked if he believed Mr. Biden was the true victor of the 2020 election, Mr. Peters alluded that there were questions to be answered, but given that he’s in office, the focus should shift on taking it back.

“He‘s the current president. He has a job to do. In my estimation, he‘s doing an incredibly poor one,” Mr. Peters said. “As far as the election goes, again, there’s too many questions.”

Two other candidates have filed to run in the 4th District, including Carolina Serrano, a former Trump campaign staffer and John Johnson, an Independent.

