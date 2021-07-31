TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices ticked up again in New Jersey and around the nation with drivers continuing to pay about a dollar more per gallon than they did a year ago.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.19, up two cents from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.18 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.16, up a penny from last week. Drivers were paying an average of $2.19 a gallon a year ago at this time.

Analysts say they expect the national average to remain above $3 per gallon throughout the summer. They say prices won’t drop until OPEC production increases, crude oil sells consistently at lower prices and the market adjusts to the potential resurgence of COVID cases.

