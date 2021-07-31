Ted Nugent said Friday he resigned from the board of directors of the National Rifle Association, attributing “scheduling conflicts” with causing the rock guitarist to give up his seat after some 26 years.

“The time has come for me to face the dangers of burning the candle at both ends,” Mr. Nugent wrote in a resignation letter he shared on social media.

“I salute you and thank you for your never ending dedication to fight for our right to keep and bear arms, and though not sitting on the board with you, I will indeed be in the heat of battle on the not so main streets of America every damn day, as always,” Mr. Nugent wrote NRA members in the letter.

The NRA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Nugent, 72, has long been among the best-known members of the NRA‘s board. The musician had been performing and recording professionally for about two decades when he joined the group’s board in the 1990s.

In the resignation letter, Mr. Nugent said he is “honored and humbled” to have served on the NRA board of directors for so long and will continue to fight against “evil forces” opposed to gun ownership.

“I was not voted onto the board as an accountant, administrator, paper shuffler or bureaucrat, but rather to lead the charge of the good guys against the bad guys in this vile culture war that has reached a deafening roar,” wrote Mr. Nugent, a former columnist for The Washington Times.

Mr. Nugent did not specify what led to him resigning from the NRA‘s board after a quarter-century besides “scheduling conflicts.” He is currently scheduled to perform live in concert next in July 2022.

